Formula 1 Qatar GP

Max Verstappen without Gianpiero Lambiase at Qatar GP as Tom Hart steps in

Lambiase was originally scheduled to engineer Verstappen for the final two F1 races of 2026 but will miss Qatar due to personal circumstances

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 7:55 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Max Verstappen will be without his regular right-hand man Gianpiero Lambiase this weekend at the Lusail International Circuit. Red Bull had already opted for a rotation system for the latter part of this Formula 1 season, primarily to allow Tom Hart to settle into the role ahead of his expected permanent appointment while Lambiase is still with the team.

The initial plan was for Lambiase to cover the final two grands prix of the season as Verstappen's race engineer, besides his duties as Red Bull’s head of racing, but he will be absent in Qatar due to personal circumstances. The team told Motorsport.com that Lambiase is expected to return in Abu Dhabi, provided his personal circumstances allow.

Lambiase is expected to be placed on gardening leave in 2027 ahead of his move to McLaren. While Red Bull has yet to formally announce it, this makes it very likely that Hart will become Verstappen's permanent race engineer as early as the start of the 2027 season.

Hart, who has worked for Red Bull since 2013, was on his way to Williams until Verstappen internally expressed his preference for Hart as Lambiase's replacement. Red Bull subsequently managed to reverse Hart's planned move to the Grove-based team, where he was due to become Alexander Albon's race engineer.

Hart’s first races working with the four-time world champion have presented several challenges. In Austin, there were technical problems with the radio connection, while in Brazil Verstappen repeatedly complained about a strange feeling in the RB22 after his opening stint. A particularly chaotic race unfolded in Las Vegas, although communication between Verstappen and Hart already appeared to be considerably better.

Verstappen has spoken positively about Hart, who he says has made a “good impression” despite those challenges.

How Verstappen has adapted to F1’s energy management demands

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

In Las Vegas, Verstappen was praised for "outsmarting" Mercedes, as Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies put it. Although the Dutchman is still not a fan of the current regulations, he demonstrated his understanding of energy management in his battle with George Russell, whom he repeatedly repassed.

Verstappen’s performance underlined the progress Red Bull has made with its DM01 power unit on energy-poor circuits, but also the extent to which Verstappen played with the tools at his disposal – something that also appeared to represent a step forward compared with the season opener in Melbourne.

“I think we all got better at it, drivers and teams, in understanding the energy management, but that's normal when it's a new regulation,” Verstappen said when asked by Motorsport.com in Qatar which steps he has taken behind the scenes.

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“When you look at the first race weekend, I think if we go back, you would do things differently. It would also be bad if you go back and you wouldn't know what to do differently, so it's just normal progression, I would say.”

While Verstappen felt the layout in Las Vegas suited the RB22 well, he expects Qatar to present a different challenge. The Lusail International Circuit is dominated by high-speed corners, an area in which Verstappen says Red Bull has not always been particularly competitive this year.

However, following Red Bull's successful upgrade in Baku, team-mate Isack Hadjar believes the team should now be competitive everywhere.

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