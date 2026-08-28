Red Bull hands F1 test to protege as it assesses Racing Bulls driver line-up

Red Bull has given Nikola Tsolov his first Formula 1 test as it continues to assess its options for its 2027 driver line-up at Racing Bulls.

The current Formula 2 championship leader completed 690km in a VCARB 02 – Racing Bulls’ 2025 F1 car – at Imola on Thursday as part of the team’s testing of previous cars (TPC) programme, which gave Red Bull a chance to assess its junior in grand prix machinery for the first time.

“Today was a really positive step for Nikola,” Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane said. “He adapted quickly to the car and showed the composure you want to see from a driver taking on an F1 car for the first time.

“The outing is part of the ongoing development plan the team runs for its junior drivers, giving them the tools, the mileage, and the environment to develop. We've seen time and again what this pathway can produce, and it’s days like today that are part of how we keep building it."

Tsolov is aiming to become the first Bulgarian F1 driver and graduate from F2 over the winter, but faces stiff competition to dislodge either Liam Lawson or Arvid Lindblad from the Racing Bulls line-up.

“First TPC day in a Formula 1 car done, and I’m super happy with how today went,” Tsolov said. “I really enjoyed every lap and it’s difficult to put into words what it means to finally get this opportunity.

Nikola Tsolov, Racing Bulls Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“A massive thank you to VCARB and the Red Bull Junior Team for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. It’s something I’ve been working towards my whole life, so to finally experience it is pretty incredible.

“I still don’t think I’ve fully comprehended what we achieved today, but I enjoyed every lap and hopefully I’ll get the chance to add some more kilometres soon.”

Earlier this week, Lawson was back in action for Red Bull at a Pirelli tyre test, fresh from acting as stand-in for the injured Isack Hadjar at the Dutch GP.

Lawson took on driver duties on Wednesday for Red Bull before handing over to reigning Super Formula champion and Racing Bulls test and reserve driver Ayumu Iwasa on Thursday. The New Zealander completed 116 laps with a best lap time of 1m22.297s, while Iwasa put in 117 laps with a best lap time of 1m23.414s.

Audi and McLaren joined Red Bull at the Pirelli tyre test at the 2020 Tuscan GP venue, with the British team running on both Wednesday and Thursday while Audi ran just on Thursday.

Oscar Piastri completed 93 laps with a best time of 1m21.358s on Wednesday, with Dutch GP winner Lando Norris posting 115 laps with a best time of 1m21.899s. Hulkenberg produced 121 laps for Audi on Thursday with a best lap time of 1m24.012s.

The Pirelli tyre test focused on developing the three hardest compounds in the 2027 range.