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Isack Hadjar to miss Italian GP as Yuki Tsunoda returns to Racing Bulls

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Red Bull has confirmed Liam Lawson will partner Max Verstappen at Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix as the Frenchman continues his recovery

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Isack Hadjar will sit out this weekend's Italian GP at Monza as he recovers from a wrist injury he sustained during Formula 1's summer break. As a result, Liam Lawson will once again replace him at Red Bull and Yuki Tsunoda slots back into the Racing Bulls car.

Hadjar sustained a wrist fracture during a boxing session during the summer break, forcing him to watch the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort from the sidelines. Racing Bulls regular Lawson deputised for the Frenchman in the Red Bull RB22, with reserve driver Tsunoda being recalled to run Lawson's vacant VCARB 03 alongside Arvid Lindblad.

Red Bull had been hopeful Hadjar would be ready for a return to competition at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, but also didn't want the 21-year-old to take any undue risk as he recovers from his injury.

Both Red Bull-owned teams have now confirmed they will field unchanged driver line-ups in Monza.

“It’s good to hear Isack is recovering well and is back in the car soon, but it’s great to have another weekend with the team," Lawson said in a statement shared by Red Bull. "Zandvoort gave me a really useful first reference in the car, and having a full sprint weekend behind me means I’m coming into Monza with a much better understanding of the car and what I need from it.

"It’s a completely different track, and there’ll be new challenges, but I’m looking forward to building on the last weekend with the Team and seeing what we can do."

Both Lawson and Tsunoda impressed on their stand-in roles in the Netherlands, with Lawson guiding his Red Bull to seventh from eighth on the grid. Tsunoda just missed out on points in 11th, with both drivers sticking close to their respective team-mates on one-lap pace.

Meanwhile, the team's other reserve driver Ayumu Iwasa will take the wheel of Verstappen's Red Bull during first free practice, fulfilling one of the team's four mandated rookie sessions this season.

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