Isack Hadjar to miss Italian GP as Yuki Tsunoda returns to Racing Bulls
Red Bull has confirmed Liam Lawson will partner Max Verstappen at Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix as the Frenchman continues his recovery
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Isack Hadjar will sit out this weekend's Italian GP at Monza as he recovers from a wrist injury he sustained during Formula 1's summer break. As a result, Liam Lawson will once again replace him at Red Bull and Yuki Tsunoda slots back into the Racing Bulls car.
Hadjar sustained a wrist fracture during a boxing session during the summer break, forcing him to watch the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort from the sidelines. Racing Bulls regular Lawson deputised for the Frenchman in the Red Bull RB22, with reserve driver Tsunoda being recalled to run Lawson's vacant VCARB 03 alongside Arvid Lindblad.
Red Bull had been hopeful Hadjar would be ready for a return to competition at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, but also didn't want the 21-year-old to take any undue risk as he recovers from his injury.
Both Red Bull-owned teams have now confirmed they will field unchanged driver line-ups in Monza.
“It’s good to hear Isack is recovering well and is back in the car soon, but it’s great to have another weekend with the team," Lawson said in a statement shared by Red Bull. "Zandvoort gave me a really useful first reference in the car, and having a full sprint weekend behind me means I’m coming into Monza with a much better understanding of the car and what I need from it.
"It’s a completely different track, and there’ll be new challenges, but I’m looking forward to building on the last weekend with the Team and seeing what we can do."
Both Lawson and Tsunoda impressed on their stand-in roles in the Netherlands, with Lawson guiding his Red Bull to seventh from eighth on the grid. Tsunoda just missed out on points in 11th, with both drivers sticking close to their respective team-mates on one-lap pace.
Meanwhile, the team's other reserve driver Ayumu Iwasa will take the wheel of Verstappen's Red Bull during first free practice, fulfilling one of the team's four mandated rookie sessions this season.
Share Or Save This Story
Poor Red Bull comeback could have ended Liam Lawson's F1 career, says former F1 TV pundit
Naomi Schiff points to Red Bull advantage after Dutch GP driver change
Liam Lawson earns praise after impressive Red Bull comeback at Dutch GP
Isack Hadjar shares injury update as he targets Italian GP Red Bull return
Red Bull hands F1 test to protege as it assesses Racing Bulls driver line-up
The hidden benefit of Max Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit
Latest news
Deliberate DTM retirements on Saturday? “We need to think about penalties”
Five things to look out for at the F1 Italian GP
Denny Hamlin doesn't think he can trust timing of caution lights
Deciding NASCAR Cup driver ratings entering the Chase for the championship
Top 10 greatest F1 qualifiers
Making sense of Wolff's claim that Mercedes "haven't got the money" for car development
Why "mega difficult" ADUO upgrades haven't been a game changer in F1
Why F1's 2027 'silly season' has been so static
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments