This is every 2026 Formula 1 car we’ve seen so far

It’s all change in Formula 1 this year, as the series rolls out radical new rules that will upend the chassis and engine regulations. Ahead of the season-opener in Australia, teams have begun unveiling their 2026 challengers.

Red Bull was the first to reveal the cars that will compete for its titular outfit and sister team Racing Bulls, before five further teams showcased their 2026 Formula 1 cars.

Now, with just four teams yet to unveil their new machines, this is every 2026 Formula 1 car that we’ve seen so far.

Red Bull RB26

Red Bull Racing RB22 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Drivers: Max Verstappen & Isack Hadjar

Power Unit: Red Bull-Ford

Red Bull was one of the first teams to unveil its 2026 challenger, throwing the covers off the RB22 at an event in Detroit, Michigan. The car will be the first Red Bull racer to use an in-house developed powertrain, which has been created in conjunction with American automaker Ford.

Racing Bulls VCARB 03

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls Photo by: Davide Cavazza

Drivers: Liam Lawson & Arvid Lindblad

Power Unit: Red Bull-Ford DM01

The VCARB 03 was premiered at that same event in the US and makes use of the same Red Bull-Ford power unit, which has been named in honour of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz. It made its on-track debut in a filming day in Italy, but rookie racer Arvid Lindblad had a few teething problems and went off track at Imola.

Haas VF-26

Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-26 Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Drivers: Esteban Ocon & Oliver Bearman

Power Unit: Ferrari

Now officially known as the TGR Haas F1 Team after agreeing a new title sponsorship deal with Toyota, the American team will race the VF-26 this year. The new car has been a long time coming, with Haas technical director Andrea De Zordo revealing that it has been in the works since 2024.

Audi R26

Audi F1 Team R26 livery Photo by: Christopher Otto

Drivers: Nico Hulkenberg & Gabriel Bortoleto

Power Unit: Audi

After taking over the Sauber team, Audi unveiled its first F1 racer at an event in Berlin last week. The new car, which has a striking silver, black and red livery, will use Audi’s own power unit – the only car on the grid to do so.

Mercedes W17

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17 Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Drivers: George Russell & Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Power Unit: Mercedes

After losing its way in F1’s ground effect era, Mercedes will be hoping that the W17 can help it get back to the front. After shaking down its new car last week, innovative details have been spotted on the car, including an intriguing hole at the rear of its diffuser.

Ferrari SF-26

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-26 Photo by: Federico Basile | AG Photo

Drivers: Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc

Power Unit: Ferrari

Another team hoping to make the most of F1’s reset is Ferrari, which will race the SF-26 this year. With Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the wheel, the team needs a car that the pair can extract the most from in order to get back to winning ways.

Alpine A526

Alpine A526 livery Photo by: Alpine

Drivers: Pierre Gasly & Franco Colapinto

Power Unit: Mercedes

Alpine ceased development of its 2025 challenger early to get a head start on the A526, which will be the first car in the team’s history to use a Mercedes engine. The team reports that it was already handed a “confidence boost” when it took to the Silverstone track with its new car last week.

McLaren MCL40

McLaren MCL40 livery

Drivers: Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri

Power Unit: Mercedes

McLaren will be hoping that the MCL40 can continue its reign at the top in F1 after it won back-to-back constructors' crowns and Lando Norris clinched the drivers' title last year. Ahead of the start of the 2026 season, McLaren revealed the new car in a testing livery that it will run in Barcelona. The team will unveil its 2026 design at an event in Bahrain on 9 February.

Williams FW48

Williams FW48 Photo by: Williams

Drivers: Carlos Sainz & Alexander Albon

Power Unit: Mercedes

Williams unveiled the livery for its 2026 challenger after the Barcelona shakedown, having missed the test due to delays with the build of its FW48. The team unveiled renders showing its new livery, which features a mainly dark blue and black design like its predecessors. The new look adds light blue and white on its sidepods, accommodating the Barclays and Komatsu logos, with more white on the front and rear wings.

When will the others be unveiled?

There are still two teams yet to reveal their 2026 challengers, and each will come ahead of the first Bahrain test session – which kicks off on 11 February at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The all-new Cadillac team will showcase its first car during a Super Bowl advert on 8 February. Finally, Aston Martin will reveal its 2026 challengers on 9 February – just two days before the first scheduled Bahrain test.