How Kimi Antonelli escaped a Singapore GP track limits penalty despite four violations
How a technicality on an out-lap prevented Kimi Antonelli from losing his Singapore GP podium to an FIA penalty
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images
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Following the chequered flag at the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix, Formula 1 fans and paddock observers were left deeply divided when official timing graphics confirmed that championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli had accumulated four separate track limit violations during the 62-lap race.
Under the FIA’s established penalty guidelines, reaching four strikes in a grand prix is supposed to trigger an automatic five-second time penalty. Had that sanction been applied to Antonelli's race time, his hard-fought third-place finish would have instantly evaporated, demoting him behind McLaren's Lando Norris and severely complicating his championship lead heading into the United States Grand Prix.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images
Yet, when the final classification was published, Antonelli remained untouched on the podium. A deep dive into the official FIA documentation and the governing body’s sporting code reveals exactly why the Mercedes star escaped sanction - and why the decision has sparked fierce debate.
The four violations detailed in document 88
Track limit monitoring at the Marina Bay Street Circuit was focused primarily on Turns 2, 7, 16, and 19. According to FIA Document 88, published by the race stewards at 22:53 local time, Antonelli was cited for leaving the racing surface on four distinct occasions:
- Strike one: Turn 2 at 20h33m44s (Lap time: 1m37.395s)
- Strike two: Turn 2 at 20h35m21s (Lap time: 1m37.605s)
- Strike three: Turn 19 at 21h01m39s (Lap time: 1m37.221s)
- Strike four: Turn 7 at 21h09m33s (Lap time: Out-lap)
On paper, four entries under Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2(c) and Article B1.8.6 of the FIA Formula 1 Regulations appeared to meet the threshold for a time penalty. The tracking system recorded four red violation markers against car number 12, triggering immediate outrage among rival fan bases that questioned whether the championship leader was receiving preferential treatment.
The "out-lap" technicality
The core explanation behind Antonelli’s escape lies directly in the nature of his fourth recorded infraction at Turn 7.
According to the FIA’s official Penalty Guidelines, track limits during a race carry a specific clarification: "a driver cannot set a time outside the white lines". The cumulative strike progression - where the third offence earns a black-and-white warning flag and the fourth triggers a five-second penalty - is designed to punish drivers for repeatedly gaining a micro-advantage on competitive, timed flying laps.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images
Antonelli’s fourth breach at 21h09m33s occurred on an out-lap immediately following a pitstop. Because he was on an out-lap, no competitive lap time was being established or logged on the timing sheets. Under the strict interpretation of Article 12.4.1.e of the International Sporting Code, the only mandate issued in Document 88 was the deletion of the lap times shown.
Since an out-lap has no representative lap time to strike from the record, and because no lasting sporting advantage or overtake was gained off track at Turn 7, the stewards did not treat the incident as a competitive strike that would escalate to an in-race time penalty.
The procedural breakdown: The missing black-and-white flag
Beyond the out-lap technicality, a secondary procedural factor protected Antonelli from a post-race penalty: the formal warning structure.
Under standard FIA operational protocol, race control must formally display a black-and-white flag to a driver upon their third track limit violation before a time penalty can be assigned for a subsequent fourth breach. Amid a frantic mid-race phase involving safety car periods, pit-window scrambles, and battles through dirty air, Antonelli was never officially shown the black-and-white warning on the timing monitors. Without that mandated intermediary warning being triggered in race control, issuing an immediate five-second post-race penalty would have breached the FIA’s own enforcement protocol.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Now, while Antonelli legally retained his podium, the incident has reignited scrutiny over his driving precision. Track limit compliance has been an ongoing struggle for the Italian across the 2026 season, with several qualifying laps and race stints compromised by his aggressive corner-entry style.
It is important to note that had Antonelli crossed the white lines at Turn 7 on a standard flying lap rather than an out-lap, the five-second demotion would have been unavoidable. Instead, the young Mercedes driver heads to Austin with his 102-point championship cushion intact - though with the entire paddock watching his car placement far more closely.
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