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Formula E

Opel, Citroen exit is not a betrayal of Formula E, but a major blow at the worst possible time

Stellantis's decision to close its Formula E and WEC programmes goes far beyond motorsport and reflects the crisis affecting the automotive sector. The departure of Citroen and Opel is not a negative verdict on Formula E's health, but it remains a heavy blow, especially just a few weeks before the Gen4's debut

Gianluca D'Alessandro

Edited: Nov 25, 2026, 10:59 AM

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Opel GSE Formula E Team GSE 27FE

Photo by: FIA Formula E

What many had feared has unfortunately come to pass. In light of the substantial financial hole that emerged at the end of 2025 and the losses recorded in the third quarter of this year, Stellantis has decided to close almost all of its programmes, including those in Formula E, which at the end of 2027 will lose Citroen and Opel.

However, it is important to understand that this decision goes beyond a single category and is not a barometer of the championship's health. This is not a betrayal of Formula E, of what it represents or its value, as the simultaneous departure from the WEC with Peugeot shows. Rather, it is a reflection of the very complex moment the entire European automotive sector is going through.

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Stellantis has not yet reported its full financial results for 2026, with the latest statement currently stopping at the third-quarter losses, but the company's senior management has repeatedly said that in 2027 the rising price of raw materials could cost not millions, but billions. The exit from racing programmes starts here: the problem is not motorsport, but what lies upstream.

On the contrary, Formula E was conceived as a financially sustainable category, precisely to attract the major manufacturers. It is a model that worked for years, to the point that today there is no shortage of leading brands. However, for a series whose main strength is in manufacturers' commitment, losing two brands in one go is the equivalent of a well-placed right hook.

It is easy to understand why sporting projects are the first to be cut in difficult times, but both Opel and Citroen have already invested a significant part of the budget allocated to the 2027 season, so much so that they will contest the season. The economic effects of this decision, therefore, will not be immediate, not to mention the penalties that will have to be paid to Formula E linked to the early exit from the championship.

“Formula E will work closely with Stellantis to manage an orderly transition, also addressing the contractual obligations and financial aspects linked to the early exit, while it will continue to assess the strong interest shown by new manufacturers and teams intending to join the grid in the coming seasons,” read a statement released by the electric series.

Citroen Racing Citroen e-CX

Foto di: FIA Formula E

Indeed, and this is where the real paradox of the matter emerges. For Gen4, Stellantis had chosen to increase investment with the aim of returning to the top, considering its importance to its motorsport programme and also it being the one closest in terms of benefits for its production products.

This is also shown by the decision to endorse Opel's entry only a few months ago with its own licence, made possible through an investment of millions of euros. If the group had not believed in the potential of Gen4, it would hardly have approved a commitment of this scale.

The farewell could not have come at a worse time

If losing two brands represents the first heavy blow, the second concerns the timing. It is true that Formula E can still count on numerous leading manufacturers, but this news comes a few weeks before the start of the new championship and, above all, the debut of Gen4.

Everything was supposed to be perfect, and instead the season begins in the knowledge that it is already set to lose two brands. It is no coincidence that Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds also said he was disappointed not only by the departure, but also by the timing.

Gen4 is the biggest and most ambitious step taken by Formula E so far. It is the step that has been in the making for years, to the point of also putting its faith in it with a landmark agreement with Disney+ to bring electric racing to one of the most important platforms. And that is why Gen4 will decide a slice of what the future of the series will be.

There had long been awareness of the difficulties in the European market, but Stellantis's departure came as a bolt from the blue for Formula E as well. It is not a decision that calls into question the championship's health, but for a category that bases much of its identity on the manufacturers' presence, it is still a heavy blow at the worst possible moment.

Could it open the door for new manufacturers?

The hope is that for 2028 these two programmes can remain on track in some other form, with a plan B. But how? In Citroen's case, the licence belongs to private team MSG, which will decide its own future in the championship after this season by finding another partner or a buyer.

However, the Opel case will be far more complex because there is a licence at stake: it is hard to imagine the German brand being able to separate itself from Stellantis and operate independently. Realistically, the licence will therefore be sold to the highest bidder. If that does not happen, the licence will return to Formula E, but with an even more significant loss on investment.

Opel GSE Formula E Team GSE 27FE

Foto di: FIA Formula E

There is, however, an alternative. For some time there has been talk in the paddock of possible interest from Chinese manufacturers in a potential Formula E entry. The fact that two licences are becoming available could turn into an opportunity to attract those brands that have long expressed their interest.

It would be an important signal, not only to avoid a haemorrhage that would be difficult to stop, but also to guarantee the stability Formula E has long been seeking.

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