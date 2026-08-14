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This weekend in racing and where to watch it all: August 14-16

This helpful guide will let you know which major racing series are competing this weekend, and where you can watch it from around the world

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Maximilian Guenther, DS Penske

Maximilian Guenther, DS Penske

Photo by: DPPI

Motorsport.com covers nearly 40 different racing disciplines from around the world, and here, we'll let you know where (or if) they're racing this weekend, and how to find it. We'll also highlight special events, like the Knoxville Nationals this weekend.

The weekend of August 14-16 still puts us in the F1 summer break, and Formula 1 is set to return next weekend. However, Formula E is about to have an epic title showdown, NASCAR edges closer to its Chase for the Championship, and IndyCar is taking on an all-new street course.

As for some of the major racing divisions we cover that our competing over the course of this weekend, here's a rundown:

Formula E season finale

Where: ExCeL London Circuit in London, England

When: Saturday, August 15 & Sunday, August 16

What time: 3:05pm BST (both days)

Where to watch: Click here to find your location and viewing options

IndyCar 

Where: Markham in Ontario, Canada

When: Sunday, August 16

What time: 12:00pm EST

Where to watch: FOX (for US viewers); Click here for international viewing options 

NASCAR Cup

Where: Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, USA

When: Saturday, August 15

What time: 7:00pm EST

Where to watch: USA Network (for US viewers); Click here for international viewing options

NASCAR Craftsman Truck

Where: Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, USA

When: Friday, August 14

What time: 7:30pm EST

Where to watch: USA Network (for US viewers); Click here for international viewing options

DTM 

Where: Nürburgring in Nürburg, Germany

When: Saturday, August 15 & Sunday, August 16

What time: 13:30pm CEST (both days)

Where to watch: ProSieben / Joyn streaming (for German viewers); ServusTV (for Austrian viewers); Click here for more international viewing options

Knoxville Nationals (main event)

Where: Knoxville Raceway. in Knoxville, Iowa, USA

When: Saturday, August 16

What time: 6:45pm EST

Where to watch: DIRTVision

FIM Motocross World Championship 

Where: Uddevalla in Västra Götaland County, Sweden

When: Sunday, August 16

What time: Race #1 at 14:15 CEST and Race #2 at 17:10

Where to watch: MXGP-TV streaming

AMA Motocross

Where: Unadilla National in New Berlin, New York, USA

When: Saturday, August 15

What time: 1:00pm EST

Where to watch: Peacock streaming

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