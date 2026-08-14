This weekend in racing and where to watch it all: August 14-16
This helpful guide will let you know which major racing series are competing this weekend, and where you can watch it from around the world
Maximilian Guenther, DS Penske
Photo by: DPPI
Motorsport.com covers nearly 40 different racing disciplines from around the world, and here, we'll let you know where (or if) they're racing this weekend, and how to find it. We'll also highlight special events, like the Knoxville Nationals this weekend.
The weekend of August 14-16 still puts us in the F1 summer break, and Formula 1 is set to return next weekend. However, Formula E is about to have an epic title showdown, NASCAR edges closer to its Chase for the Championship, and IndyCar is taking on an all-new street course.
As for some of the major racing divisions we cover that our competing over the course of this weekend, here's a rundown:
Formula E season finale
Where: ExCeL London Circuit in London, England
When: Saturday, August 15 & Sunday, August 16
What time: 3:05pm BST (both days)
Where to watch: Click here to find your location and viewing options
IndyCar
Where: Markham in Ontario, Canada
When: Sunday, August 16
What time: 12:00pm EST
Where to watch: FOX (for US viewers); Click here for international viewing options
NASCAR Cup
Where: Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, USA
When: Saturday, August 15
What time: 7:00pm EST
Where to watch: USA Network (for US viewers); Click here for international viewing options
NASCAR Craftsman Truck
Where: Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, USA
When: Friday, August 14
What time: 7:30pm EST
Where to watch: USA Network (for US viewers); Click here for international viewing options
DTM
Where: Nürburgring in Nürburg, Germany
When: Saturday, August 15 & Sunday, August 16
What time: 13:30pm CEST (both days)
Where to watch: ProSieben / Joyn streaming (for German viewers); ServusTV (for Austrian viewers); Click here for more international viewing options
Knoxville Nationals (main event)
Where: Knoxville Raceway. in Knoxville, Iowa, USA
When: Saturday, August 16
What time: 6:45pm EST
Where to watch: DIRTVision
FIM Motocross World Championship
Where: Uddevalla in Västra Götaland County, Sweden
When: Sunday, August 16
What time: Race #1 at 14:15 CEST and Race #2 at 17:10
Where to watch: MXGP-TV streaming
AMA Motocross
Where: Unadilla National in New Berlin, New York, USA
When: Saturday, August 15
What time: 1:00pm EST
Where to watch: Peacock streaming
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