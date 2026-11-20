IMSA

Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season

Team retains core #43 lineup and adds full-season #343 entry led by Nick Yelloly and Daniel Goldburg

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 3:26 PM

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#43 Inter Europol Competition ORECA LMP2 07: Tom Dillmann, Jeremy Clarke

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Inter Europol Competition will field two full-season cars in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class in 2027, expanding its operation as it looks to reclaim the series title.

The team is adding a second full-time entry, the #343 ORECA LMP2 07, alongside its flagship #43 car. The No. 343 previously competed only in the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2026, where the team secured a double-podium finish in second and third.

“We are very happy to have two cars committed to the full IMSA season with two strong driver line-ups. It demonstrates the ambition of the team, our commitment to IMSA and our desire to continue being part of the IMSA family,” said Sascha Fassbender, Inter Europol Team Manager.

“Last year, the championship fight was incredibly close, and our aim is to be fighting for the title again in 2027, this time with both cars. The entire team is fully motivated, and we have great confidence in all our drivers. We are looking forward to the season ahead.”

The #43 ORECA LMP2 07 will retain its core full-season pairing of Jeremy Clarke and Tom Dillmann. Bijoy Garg will return as the third driver for the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, while Antonio Felix da Costa will join the lineup as the fourth driver for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Clarke and Dillmann finished a close second in the 2026 LMP2 standings after earning back-to-back wins at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and Road America. Clarke also led all Bronze-rated LMP2 drivers in qualifying last season with four Motul Pole Awards.

“I’m excited to be back in the car with Tom and Bijoy for another shot at the championship,” Clarke said. “We came so close last year, so we’re even more motivated to finish on the top step at the end of the season.”

Dillmann, who helped deliver Inter Europol’s 2024 IMSA LMP2 title alongside Nick Boulle as well as back-to-back LMP2 class wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2025 and 2026, enters his fourth season as the team’s lead pro driver in North America.

“I’m really looking forward to heading into our third year with the same teammates,” Dillmann said. “As a team, we know what it takes to win races and fight for the championship. With the skills and experience we have, that has to be our only target.”

Garg returns with three Michelin Endurance Cup wins already on his resume—at Sebring, Watkins Glen, and Petit Le Mans -- in addition to a Le Mans class victory and the 2023 IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge LMP3 title. Felix da Costa, a former Formula E and FIA World Endurance Championship LMP2 champion, moves over from the team's #343 Rolex 24 lineup from last year.

For its full-season debut, the #343 ORECA LMP2 07 will be anchored by former Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) driver Nick Yelloly and Daniel Goldburg. Jakub “Kuba” Smiechowski will join the pair for the Michelin Endurance Cup events, and IndyCar driver Nolan Siegel will complete the roster for the Rolex 24.

Yelloly transitions back to prototype racing after four seasons in the top GTP class with BMW and Acura Meyer Shank Racing, where he collected three wins and four pole positions across 36 starts. He previously drove for Inter Europol in both of its recent Le Mans victories alongside Dillmann and Smiechowski.

Goldburg joins the team from United Autosports USA after finishing third in the LMP2 championship in each of the last two seasons. Over his WeatherTech Championship career, he has recorded two wins, three pole positions, and 12 podiums.

“For three years, I’ve been racing against Inter Europol Competition in LMP2, and specifically fighting Jeremy for pole positions over the last two seasons. I’ve secured two poles, two wins and finished third in the championship for the past two years, but it’s been clear how competitive the Inter Europol car has been. If you can’t beat them, join them! I’m really excited to join the team, and we have a fantastic line-up with Nick and Kuba, plus Nolan for Daytona. We have all the pieces in place to fight for victory from day one at Daytona. I'm pumped. Let's go!” Goldburg said.

Smiechowski brings eight prior IMSA starts and three podiums to the endurance squad, having also worked on the team's pit box in a strategic role last season. Siegel returns for his second consecutive Rolex 24 with the #343 crew, adding experience that includes class wins at both Petit Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Since making its IMSA debut in late 2020, Inter Europol Competition has steadily climbed the LMP2 ranks – winning the 2024 championship in partnership with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports before finishing third and second in the Team’s Championship as a standalone entry in 2025 and 2026.

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