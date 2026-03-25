IndyCar changes Arlington results, penalizing Kyffin Simpson

Ten days after the inaugural Grand Prix or Arlington, IndyCar has determined that Kyffin Simpson should be issued an avoidable contact penalty for a Lap 69 incident, coming to a one-to-go restart.

The incident, which forced the race to end under caution, collected both Nolan Siegel and Romain Grosjean. Series officials have since determined that Simpson initiated the incident, and should have been issued a penalty. There was a stack-up and Simpson clearly turned Siegel into the wall, attempting to avoid him a moment too late.

As a result, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has been dropped to the end of the lead lap, falling from 19th to 20th in the final running order. Felix Rosenqvist, who was penalized for jumping the final restart and dropped from sixth to 20th, will now move up to 19th. That's a change of one point towards the championship, but it does not change either driver's current position in the standings.

IndyCar is back on track this weekend for the fourth round of 2026, which takes place at Barber Motorsports Park.