Will Power: “You cannot have a weakness” going against Alex Palou

Alex Palou has been almost unbeatable since moving over to Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of the 2021 IndyCar season.

Almost.

In fact, the only one to figure it out has been Will Power, who leaned on a heavy dose of consistency to take his second series title in 2022.

In the days since, however, Palou has rattled off three consecutive championships and 16 wins (excluding his non-points triumph at The Thermal Club in 2024), including last year’s Indianapolis 500. Meanwhile, Power has scored three wins, vaulted to the all-time pole record holder (71), and opted for a fresh start by making the offseason switch to Andretti Global after 17 years with Team Penske.

And the last round on the streets of Arlington could be telling as Power took his first podium with his new team, finishing third and directly behind Palou. But Power’s teammate, Kyle Kirkwood, took the win and provided optimism Andretti Global could be the team to take the fight to the Spaniard.

“Man, I feel like I could have contended for a win at every race this season,” said Power, 45. “The pace is there. The ingredients are there to contend for a championship. It's been strong.”

Will Power, Andretti Global Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Power wasn’t shy to point out that all eyes are on Palou as “the standard” in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, forcing everyone to raise their game.

“You can't have a weakness ultimately 'cause he will get you,” said Power, the 2018 Indy 500 winner. “If you have a weakness, if you're not good in quali, he's going to get you. In particular, if you're not good in the race. There's race pace, strategy, pit stops. You can't have a weakness simply. That's the only way you're going to beat that machine, that 10 Ganassi machine, man.

“The driver, the crew, the strategy, the whole thing. I cannot pick a weakness of theirs. They're even really good on ovals. To beat them, you definitely are going to have to be putting it together every weekend. You cannot make a mistake.

“It's funny, he just keeps racking it up. Stumble a little bit here, he's got you. He's finishing ahead of you again. There's another chunk of points. Yeah, very difficult. Good stuff, though.”

Although the Australian’s confidence with Andretti Global continues to elevate, this weekend’s round at Barber Motorsports Park, a track the team has had just one top five at since 2021 (second, 2023, Romain Grosjean), will be the biggest measuring stick yet.

“Obviously as it unfolds here, different tracks, even in the same sort of track, they're all so different,” Power said.

“Yeah, I think this weekend will be quite telling. Did we close the gap like we needed to on road courses. It will be interesting.

“Barber is a bit unique, as well. It's a tough season. Like I said, you can't have a weakness. You cannot have one.”