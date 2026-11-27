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A retirement in true Marc Marquez style
Marquez chose to announce his retirement in an old-fashioned way, and his decision will have wide-ranging consequences for both Ducati and MotoGP itself
Oriol Puigdemont
Published: Nov 27, 2026, 1:23 PM
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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez's retirement announcement was entirely in keeping with a unique personality, one that is fundamental to understanding the achievements of one of the greatest sporting figures of all time, and whose departure leaves an irreplaceable void in MotoGP.
In an age dominated by artificial intelligence and supercomputers, Marquez opted for a simple message written on five white cards to drop a bombshell that left the entire MotoGP paddock in shock. “We’ll talk later, but first, thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did. This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history.”
Just like that, without anaesthetic, and evoking one of the most iconic scenes from the film Love Actually, Marquez brought an end to a love affair that had lasted almost two decades, during which he won 10 world titles - the last eight in MotoGP, the most recent of which he secured less than a week ago in Portimao. No flashing lights, no tribute videos and no time for anyone to react. “I came into the world championship my way, and I’m leaving it my way,” said the Spaniard, who revealed that he had made the decision to hang up his helmet during the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi, and had confided only in his brother Alex.
With Marquez goes a unique personality, not just because of what he has demonstrated on the bike, but also because of his remarkable clarity of thought off it. An absolute competitive animal with his hand on the throttle and a master strategist, combining those qualities with the courage of the fiercest warrior and an extraordinary capacity for resilience. Records, titles and victories are ultimately just numbers. But when combined with the charisma of someone like Marquez, the result is one of the most compelling sporting figures of all time.
A youngster audacious enough to win the MotoGP crown at his first attempt in 2013, becoming the youngest champion in the history of the premier class. Someone who, at just 22, found himself backed into a corner by Valentino Rossi, and refused to buckle. A man who, having won everything there was to win, walked away from the most lucrative contract ever signed in MotoGP in 2023 to find out whether he had lost his magic. And an incomparable fighter who has endured more than anyone will ever know to overcome the obstacles stemming from the one regret he carries with him: the eagerness that drove him to return prematurely following his initial right arm injury. For all those reasons, the void he leaves can never truly be filled.
The fact that Marquez has earned the right to leave on his own terms does nothing to diminish the blow his departure represents for those directly associated with him. Ducati not only loses its spearhead, a role that will now fall to Pedro Acosta, but will also have to find a team-mate for the Spaniard, most likely by promoting a rider from one of its satellite teams.
Acosta, for his part, will be denied the opportunity to learn from Marquez first and then try to beat him. Only those in the Mazarron-born rider’s inner circle know how much it hurt him to see the man who was supposed to be his team-mate close the door on the prospect of competing against him on equal terms.
And then there is the championship itself, which is in the midst of a process of reinvention and will undoubtedly suffer more than anyone from the loss of its biggest draw, its most globally recognisable face and the only rider on the grid whose fame extends across much of the world.
As he explained during his farewell press conference on Friday, Marquez has lifted an enormous weight off his shoulders, albeit at the expense of leaving both his team and his championship heartbroken.
Read Also:
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