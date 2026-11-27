MotoGP Valencia GP

Marc Marquez explains decision behind shock MotoGP retirement

Having largely remained silent about his physical health this year, Marquez reveals how he had been “suffering” on the bike and why he felt now was the time to pull out of MotoGP

Rachit Thukral

Edited: Nov 27, 2026, 12:41 PM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez has opened up on his sudden decision to retire from MotoGP, admitting his compromised physical state left him at the “limit” in 2026.

Having announced that he will hang up his helmet at the end of this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix finale, Marquez held a special press conference at Circuit Ricardo Tormo to discuss the reasons behind his decision to call time on his illustrious career in the world champion.

The Spaniard was joined by his entire family in the press conference room, including his parents Julia and Roser, younger brother Alex Marquez and partner Gemma. The majority of the grid also paid a visit to pay tribute to the legend, with KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Aprilia duo Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin among those in attendance.

Speaking in front of the media, Marquez said he hadn’t anticipated that the condition of his battered right arm would deteriorate further when he signed a new two-season contract with Ducati in the spring.

The 33-year-old revealed that he made the decision single-handedly during October’s Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi, the track where he completed his incredible comeback with his first title since his 2020 Jerez injury in 2025.

Only after making up his mind did he share the news with his younger brother Alex Marquez. The rest of his family didn’t learn about his impending retirement until after he sealed his 10th world title at Portimao last weekend, while he informed Ducati about his decision on Thursday night after arriving at Valencia.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

“The reason for my retirement? I think we don't need any reasons sometimes. Sometimes you need to understand the situation. The situation this year was very on the limit,” he began.

“My decision was made after the Motegi GP. The only person in the world who knew was my brother Alex. I decided to announce my retirement today because it was the only way, the only chance to fight for the world championship this year.

“For me, speaking about retirement was taking out energy. I was close as I always was with my brother.

“I fought for the championship, I won, but the decision was made, even with finishing in a good way [winning the title] or finishing in a less good way [not winning the title].

“Everybody can understand that ‘he's struggling a lot with the arm’.

“Of course, I had a contract with Ducati. I want to say thanks to them, because they understood the situation very well. But when I signed the contract in March, I was super optimistic and I didn't know that I will have another surgery on my right shoulder after Le Mans, that I will struggle even more and the weakness of the arm will be even more and more and more.

“Of course you can work, of course you can fight, I'm a fighter. But there's another point that I'm scared and I start to feel fear. It's not the fear of the bikes, it's not the fear of the speed. It's an injury that is there, but at the moment it's not affecting my professional and personal life.

“After the Indonesia GP, apart from my injury on the arm, I had double vision again, only for 48 hours, after Le Mans I had another double vision again, only for 12 hours. Luckily, I was able to recover well both times.

“We are humans, and sometimes we are riding out there at 100%, but the passion is there, the adrenaline is there, I'm fast, I feel competitive, but sometimes it's better to think about it.”

Advice from a legend

Marquez had to undergo an additional operation in the middle of the 2026 season after scans revealed a loose screw inside his arm was touching his nerve and impacting his performance on track.

The Spaniard showed an immediate improvement in performance when he returned to action at Mugello, staging an incredible comeback through the middle part of the season as he overcame a 102-point deficit to win the title with a round to spare.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

However, Marquez chose not to provide any updates about his physical condition from the middle part of the season, while also focusing more on his mental strength to gain an edge over his rivals.

While Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi made errors at crucial points or otherwise struggled due to injury, Marquez continued to chip away at their advantage, beating them on several tracks where the RS-GP was clearly quicker than his GP26.

Marquez revealed how a chat with an unnamed MotoGP legend allowed him to get the best out of himself during the title run-in.

“I received a message from a legend of MotoGP. He said to me, ‘promise something to your body and your body will give extra’,” Marquez revealed.

“We had a nice talk and he understood that I was in a very limited situation. Then I was promising to my body that it will be the last time in Indonesia, it will be the last time in a Philip Island. This gifted me the extra [speed]

“I was so serious on Saturdays and I was quite serious all weekend, not because I was angry, but because I was suffering. I was suffering but the results covered my real situation.”

Marquez will bow out of MotoGP with 10 titles, including a record-equalling eight in the premier class.

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