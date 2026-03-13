How the 2027 MotoGP grid is shaping up

It’s no secret that the MotoGP rider market has been moving at a record pace this year. Even before the 2026 bikes had turned a wheel in pre-season testing, the MotoGP world was taken aback by Motorsport.com’s revelation that Fabio Quartararo had agreed terms to join Honda for 2027.

Since then, further details about potential rider movements have emerged, although teams and manufacturers have so far avoided publicly confirming any developments. With the Motorcycle Sports Manufacturers Association (MSMA) still negotiating a commercial agreement with MotoGP Sports Entertainment (previously known as Dorna) for 2027-31, teams have agreed not to announce their rider line-ups for next year.

Technically, the manufacturers haven’t formally signed up for the 2027 season and, as such, have no riders to announce for the next cycle. Even so, much of the grid already appears to be falling into place behind the scenes, particularly at the factory teams, leaving satellite outfits to fill the remaining gaps.

Here’s a look at how the 2027 MotoGP grid could look.

Ducati

The official Ducati team looks set for a major change, with Pedro Acosta widely expected to join reigning world champion Marc Marquez. This would mark the end of Ducati’s long-running association with Francesco Bagnaia, who helped the factory clinch its first world titles since Casey Stoner’s success in 2007.

Ducati’s first priority was to lock in Marquez for another two seasons, which it has seemingly done despite the lack of an official word from either side. The Spaniard exceeded even the loftiest expectations after joining the team last year, winning 11 grands prix en route to a seventh premier class title.

Acosta’s anticipated arrival would inject fresh energy into the squad, while offering the young Spaniard the opportunity to fully realise his potential after two winless seasons on KTM machinery.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team Photo by: Qian Jun / MB Media via Getty Images

Gresini

Gresini’s 2027 line-up appears far from settled, but it’s almost certain to lose its star rider Alex Marquez. As for Fermin Aldeguer, he signed a two-plus-two deal directly with Ducati prior to his MotoGP debut in 2025, but the Borgo Panigale marque has yet to decide where he will be placed within its satellite roster.

With no seats available in the factory team, it is believed that Aldeguer wants to remain at Gresini, although VR46 has also shown interest in his services.

Even if he stays put next year, Nadia Padovani’s team will have to decide who will partner him at the start of the new regulations cycle.

VR46

VR46’s rider line-up is also a major question mark, but team boss Uccio Salucci offered the clearest indication at the Thailand Grand Prix, where he revealed that the squad is considering pairing a youngster with an experienced campaigner. Such a strategy places pressure on current riders Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio, with at least one of them likely to lose their seat unless they can meet the team’s expectations.

VR46 is believed to be targeting Aldeguer for 2027 after he finished as the top rookie last year, but it remains to be seen whether he will join the Italian outfit.

Aprilia

After enjoying its most successful season in MotoGP history, Aprilia wasted little time signing a new deal with the rider who scored three of its four wins last year: Marco Bezzecchi.

While not officially confirmed, it is expected that Bagnaia will team up with Bezzecchi next year. Aprilia will hope a change of environment helps Bagnaia rediscover his form, much as Bezzecchi rebounded from a difficult 2024 season after leaving VR46.

Bagnaia’s arrival would also give Aprilia an all-Italian rider line-up.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing Photo by: Qian Jun / MB Media via Getty Images

Trackhouse

Little is known about Trackhouse’s plans for next year. While 2025 Australian GP winner Raul Fernandez is enjoying the form of his life, it is understood that he still doesn’t have any offers on the table for 2027. Ai Ogura’s future is also uncertain, despite the Japanese rider making an encouraging start to the current season.

The uncertainty about Trackhouse’s rider line-up comes amid Motorsport.com’s report that team owner Justin Marks is looking to sell a stake in the outfit - a move that could ultimately influence its rider decisions.

KTM

KTM is set to start the 2027 MotoGP season with a completely new rider pairing. With Acosta all but confirmed to be joining Ducati, the Austrian marque is believed to have lured Alex Marquez to lead the outfit next year. Maverick Vinales is expected to step up from Tech3 next year to partner the younger Marquez, effectively replacing Brad Binder in the factory team.

This means that KTM will have two race winners in its line-up next year.

Tech3

Tech3 entered a new chapter this year following a takeover led by ex-Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner. How that influences its rider line-up next year remains unclear, but it is likely that Binder will join the team for 2027 after stepping down from the factory KTM squad.

It remains to be seen whether Enea Bastianini will be retained alongside him.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Qian Jun / MB Media via Getty Images

Honda

Honda set the rider market in motion by securing the services of 2021 world champion Quartararo, although neither party has formally announced the agreement.

The Japanese manufacturer is yet to decide who will partner Quartararo next season. Current rider Luca Marini might be off to new pastures after holding talks with Yamaha in Thailand, but that does not automatically guarantee that Joan Mir will retain the second seat. While Mir is certainly under consideration, the factory could also promote a youngster from Moto2, with David Alonso among the names that have been mentioned.

LCR

In September last year, Johann Zarco signed a two-year deal with LCR Honda, becoming the first rider to publicly confirm his future for MotoGP’s next rule cycle. Zarco will still have to improve his level, though, after his form noticeably dipped in the second half of 2025 following the highs of Le Mans and Silverstone.

Rookie Diogo Moreira has shown promising signs so far and he appears well placed to retain his seat for 2027.

Yamaha

Jorge Martin is likely to end his two-year association with Aprilia and join Yamaha’s factory squad in 2027. In that manner, the Iwata-based brand will replace one world champion (Quartararo) with another.

No decision has been made regarding Yamaha’s second rider, but Alex Rins will have to up his game to earn another season with the factory.

Marini, who is known for his technical prowess, could partner Martin after holding talks with the management at Buriram.

Pramac

Pramac’s rider line-up is far from finalised, but it is very likely that three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu will remain with the team in 2027, when Pirelli becomes MotoGP’s official tyre supplier.

Jack Miller’s future is less clear, but amid broader changes in Yamaha’s structure, the Australian’s experience could help him land another contract with Pramac.

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

2027 MotoGP grid: Expected rider line-ups

Team Manufacturer Riders Ducati Ducati Marc Marquez Pedro Acosta Gresini Ducati Fermin Aldeguer? ? VR46 Ducati ? ? Aprilia Aprilia Marco Bezzecchi Francesco Bagnaia Trackhouse Aprilia ? ? KTM KTM Alex Marquez Maverick Vinales Tech3 KTM Brad Binder ? Honda Honda Fabio Quartararo ? LCR Honda Johann Zarco ? Yamaha Yamaha Jorge Martin ? Pramac Yamaha Toprak Razgatlioglu ?