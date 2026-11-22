MotoGP Portuguese GP

How Marc Marquez’s title celebrations were planned to end the GOAT debate in MotoGP

Marquez celebrated his latest championship in style at Portimao on Sunday

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 4:08 PM

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Filipe Amorim / AFP via Getty Images

Marc Marquez clinched his eighth MotoGP title and 10th world championship overall at the Portuguese Grand Prix, surpassing Valentino Rossi and settling the debate over who is the greatest rider of all time.

Although he needed three match points to get the job done, Marquez finally clinched his 10th world title on Sunday in Portimao – the only circuit on the current calendar where he has never won a race. By surpassing Rossi’s tally of nine world titles, he became the rider with the most championships in the premier class, equalling legendary Giacomo Agostini, one of the figures who featured in the Ducati rider’s celebrations by handing him his champion’s helmet as a symbolic passing of the crown as the greatest rider in history.

The celebration of Marquez’s 10th title was planned in complete secrecy, without the rider’s knowledge, by his management agency Vertical, Ducati’s communications department and the championship’s logistics team more than a month ago, following the Indonesian Grand Prix weekend, where the Spaniard took the lead in the world championship.

The first match point proved to be a false start, as it came after the Malaysian Grand Prix, amid uncertainty over whether the Qatar GP would go ahead. In Doha, MGPSEG’s logistics department undertook a monumental effort to have everything ready in case the remote possibility of Marquez clinching the title there materialised. In the end, all that work came to nothing.

Two weeks later, Portimao provided the second and more realistic opportunity to celebrate the championship, on Saturday, with everything once again in place. But the celebrations had to be postponed yet again. The third time would prove to be the charm.

On Sunday, Marquez seized his opportunity and finally secured his 10th title, becoming the centrepiece of a celebration whose details he knew nothing about, but which had been meticulously planned down to the last detail.

The idea developed by Vertical and Ducati was to draw a parallel with what happened in 2022, when Leo Messi won the World Cup in Qatar and his eighth Ballon d'Or, an achievement that put an end to the debate over who was the true GOAT of world football between the Argentine and his arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now, the title of GOAT in motorcycle racing was to be decided between Rossi, who had won nine world titles – seven in the premier class – by 2009, and Marquez, who has amassed 10 championships since 2010, including eight in MotoGP.

After crossing the finish line to clinch the title, Marquez made his first stop between Turns 1 and 2 at Portimao, where a grandstand packed with his fans awaited him. A large video screen and a staircase fitted with LED screens had been set up there. As he climbed the steps, an image of a goat appeared alongside the new GOAT. At the top, Giacomo Agostini, the rider with the most world titles in history (15), handed him a special-edition world champion's helmet bearing the slogan 'H1STORY'.

After this first celebration, Marquez continued his full lap of honour around the Portimao circuit on his Ducati, where another surprise awaited him: a radio link from the pitlane through the system fitted inside his helmet, carrying the first words of Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall'Igna, who congratulated him.

When he arrived in parc ferme to meet his team for the first time, and after the podium ceremony, the official celebrations moved to the circuit's main straight, where MGPSEG had prepared the institutional ceremony, similar to last year's event at Motegi. It was there that CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta handed Marquez the world champion's trophy to place on the Champions Tower for the eighth time in his career, amid fireworks and confetti, to immortalise this historic 10th world title.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Filipe Amorim / AFP via Getty Images

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