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Marc Marquez makes history, Valentino Rossi keeps revisiting it

While Marc Marquez's eighth MotoGP world title takes him clear of Valentino Rossi and keeps him looking towards the future, the Italian is promoting his autobiography having still failed to turn the page on the 'Sepang Clash' – an episode that deserves to be little more than a footnote in his extraordinary career

Oriol Puigdemont

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 11:00 AM

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Marc Márquez, Ducati

In one of those curious twists of fate, Marquez sealed his eighth MotoGP world title at Portimo just as Rossi was touring Italy to promote his autobiography, La Mia Storia, which was released on 10 November. Throughout those appearances, mainly on television and radio programmes, references to Marquez were a constant feature, subsequently picked up and amplified by the media. Not only by the specialist publications, but also by plenty of others with little connection to motorcycle racing, unwilling to pass up the opportunity to cash in on some particularly lucrative clicks.

As for the substance of Rossi's message, there was nothing new: he was simply reiterating his long-held views on Marquez. The same views he has repeated for the past 11 years, ever since the 'Sepang Clash', the incident that forever divided the motorcycling world into Rossi and Marquez camps, and about which far too much has already been said and written.

Ever since the Spaniard burst onto the MotoGP scene like a thunderbolt in 2013, he has been competing with the Italian for just about everything. On the track, for points, victories and titles. Off it, for the right to occupy the throne reserved for the rider regarded as the GOAT – the greatest of all time.

That particular contest is impossible to settle if statistics – which now favour Marquez – are taken out of the equation, because any judgement is entirely subjective, shaped by personal opinions, admiration and allegiances towards either rider. With Rossi having retired five years ago and Marquez still winning, if there is one thing that continues to set them against each other, it is the narrative. Or, more precisely, the way that narrative is manipulated.

As 'The Doctor' himself has acknowledged in recent days, he has still not recovered from the bitter disappointment of 2015. "It's something that doesn't go away; it still hurts. More than 10 years have passed, but the feeling and my state of mind when I think back to it are exactly the same as they were that night in Valencia, and that worries me a little," he admitted just a few days ago, during one of his many promotional appearances.

It was a disappointment which, it is worth remembering, came after Rossi had pursued a disastrous strategy, seemingly devised by his worst enemy or, at the very least, by someone with a remarkable lack of judgement. The plan succeeded in reawakening a Marquez who had nothing left to play for in a championship that had already become an exclusively Yamaha affair. It also gave the then-Honda rider an extraordinarily powerful reason to demonstrate the strength of his character, despite being just 22 years old, when anyone – absolutely anyone, even motorcycling's biggest global icon – dared to question his integrity.

Marc Márquez, Ducati

Photo by: Mirco Lazzari / Getty Images

Beyond the glaring incompetence of whoever came up with that absurd strategy, there is something undeniably sad about the fact that a legend such as the rider from Tavullia should now be mentioned more often in connection with that final disappointment than with everything he had achieved before it. Leaving aside his immense record – seven titles, 89 victories, 199 podiums and 55 pole positions – we are talking about a rider with unique charisma, someone who acted as a catalyst for the sport's growth, lifting motorcycle racing out of its niche and propelling it onto a truly global stage.

The sheer dominance with which he swept through the 2000s – winning seven titles between 2001 and 2009 – may have created the impression that he lacked serious opposition. That is a highly questionable assessment and, in any case, hardly something for which he can be held responsible. He beat the riders who were there at the time; he could hardly defeat those who had already gone or those who had yet to arrive.

Far more attention should be paid to how he managed to drive Max Biaggi to distraction, seemingly put a curse on Sete Gibernau, or reinvent himself to reclaim the crown in 2008 and 2009 after the unexpected blows inflicted by Nicky Hayden in 2006 and Casey Stoner in 2007. It is a long list of achievements infinitely more worthy of admiration than the tantrum that still ties his stomach in knots over what happened in Malaysia.

At the opposite end of the spectrum stands Marquez, who is far too absorbed in a present that demands every ounce of his dedication and energy to spend much time looking backwards. He does not even revisit the past to stroke his own ego, despite the dazzling record he has amassed, let alone dwell on an episode that left him devastated. "What I went through during those two weeks is something I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy," he recalled in a documentary several years ago.

With the eighth MotoGP world championship he celebrated in Portugal on Sunday, the Catalan has moved clear of Rossi, despite never having identified the Italian, either directly or indirectly, as the driving force behind his ambitions. Regardless of whether surpassing another legend's records may have provided an additional source of motivation, Marquez has long been concerned only with overcoming the challenges he sets himself. And he does so because he wants to, because he enjoys it.

That is perhaps the most remarkable aspect of a rider who has won so much and suffered so much, yet who, at least so far, has always managed to find the motivation to keep pushing himself to the absolute limit.

With this latest triumph, the man from Cervera has more than earned the right to decide for himself – rather than allowing his rivals to do so – which challenges he chooses to confront. The latest, his battered right arm, has forced him to reinvent himself for the umpteenth time, both on and off the bike, to work around limitations that will remain with him for the rest of his life, however reluctant he may be to discuss them.

Were he to discuss those, nobody would dare suggest, at this stage of his career, that he was using them as a pretext or an excuse. Yet Marquez is clever enough to understand that talking about those limitations would do nothing to help him achieve his objectives, whatever they may be.

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