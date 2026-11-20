MotoGP Portuguese GP

Maverick Vinales withdraws from the Portuguese GP

After assessing his physical condition in FP1, Vinales has decided to withdraw from the Portimao weekend to focus on his recovery

Germán Garcia Casanova

Edited: Nov 20, 2026, 2:59 PM

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Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Maverick Vinales will sit out the remainder of MotoGP's Portuguese Grand Prix weekend, with Tech3 drafting in KTM's test rider Pol Espargaro as his replacement.

Vinales has been struggling with discomfort since he dislocated his left shoulder more than a year ago at the 2025 German GP. The injury forced him to stop on three occasions, including just before the summer break, when the team even considered dropping him entirely from its line-up.

The Spaniard returned to action in Japan, but a busy second half of the season has left him in a state of fatigue, prompting him to withdraw from Portimao after FP1.

"Following a medical assessment carried out after the first free practice session (FP1), Maverick has decided, together with his team and KTM, to withdraw from the Portuguese Grand Prix," Tech3 explained in a statement. "He will be replaced by Pol Espargaro for the rest of the weekend.

"The Spanish rider will continue to assess his condition ahead of his home race and the final round of the 2026 MotoGP season, which will take place in Valencia. Further information will be provided in due course."

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Next week's Valencia round could mark Vinales' last race in the world championship after 16 years of participation, as he has no contract for 2027. He has achieved a total of 26 grand prix wins across all three categories, including 10 during his 11-year stint in the premier class.

"I have worked very hard over the last month to get back to my best level and be ready to race again," the rider said. "Unfortunately, this circuit makes it very difficult to control the bike; on top of that, I have felt pain in my shoulder.

"It has been a very difficult decision, because I want to keep pushing, but we have concluded that the best thing is to stop. The important thing is to prevent further damage to the shoulder and avoid dangerous situations on track; I will remain focused on my recovery. It is disappointing, especially after all the work I have done to come back, but I have to listen to my body," the Spanish rider added.

Espargaro, who had already replaced Vinales in as many as four races this season, will once again put on his Tech3 leathers to take to the track this afternoon in the Practice session. His best result came at Silverstone, where he crossed the finish line in 13th place.

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