MotoGP Valencia GP

Why Marc Marquez was penalised for leaving the Valencia grid - although he did nothing wrong

We analyse Marquez's controversial double long lap penalty in the sprint race

Rubén Carballo Rosa Richard Asher

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 4:35 PM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez’s final MotoGP sprint race on Saturday was disrupted by a problem beyond his control and by a penalty that affected his result. It was a penalty many fans disagreed with, judging by its jeering reception from the crowd at Valencia.

The start of the final sprint race of the 2026 season was delayed by a problem rarely seen before: an issue with the lights. The red lights took too long to go out, prompting complaints from the entire grid, who raised their hands to signal that the start procedure was taking far too long.

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In truth, there had already been delays in race control procedures over the weekend. As early as Q2, it was noticeable that it took far too long for a yellow flag to be displayed following a crash by Ai Ogura in the final minutes. In fact, Marco Bezzecchi had time to pass that point, eight seconds after the crash, without encountering the signal, which was displayed a further two seconds later. This is what allowed him to secure pole position without losing his best lap time, as would have been stipulated by the FIM sporting regulations were a yellow flag displayed.

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However, the delay in the start caused even more of a mess. Today’s MotoGP bikes are prototypes not designed to be stationary, when the lack of cooling quickly causes their systems to overheat. That is exactly what happened to Marquez’s Ducati, which was in second position on the starting grid.

Whilst the other bikes remained unaffected, the Italian machine began to emit a noticeable amount of smoke. Marc tried to start his bike, mainly to get some fresh air to it, but was unable to do so. The Ducati then caught fire, causing Marquez to throw himself off it in a bid to avoid being burnt. However, he still indicated that he had sustained some injuries, with parts of his leathers charred black.

As a result, the bike was rendered unusable and had to be put out by the fire brigade using an extinguisher. Marquez headed straight for the pits, as did the bike he was due to start the race on, and went to collect the second one, already prepared by his team - whilst the sprint start was cancelled under a red flag due to the incident.

It took more than 20 minutes for the sprint race to get underway, once the light issue had been resolved. However, even though the problem with his bike was beyond his control, Marquez was penalised for what had happened. The 10-time world champion received a double long lap penalty for leaving the grid, which he served to the letter on laps six and seven of the sprint, finishing his final short race in 13th place.

Leaving the grid with a bike problem: a penalty no matter what

But why was Marquez penalised? We need to refer to the FIM MotoGP sporting regulations to understand this. The section dealing with delayed starts stipulates that a rider will be penalised whenever they leave the grid due to a problem with their bike.

The controversial aspect of the rule’s wording is that it makes no distinction regarding the nature of such a problem. It makes no difference whether it stems from the bike itself or is caused by an external factor, as happened this Saturday with the lights.

Nonetheless, given that the bike did not burst into flames due to a fault with the Ducati or by the rider, but rather because of negligence over which neither party had much control, the perception that Marquez had been unfairly penalised was understandable.

However, the rule on aborted starts is worded as follows:

18. Start Delayed

Should there be a problem that might prejudice safety at the start, the Starter will invoke the Start Delayed procedure as follows:

A red flag is waved from the Starter’s rostrum and the red light stays

on.

on. The “Start Delayed” board is displayed from the Starter’s rostrum and

a marshal will wave a yellow flag at each row of the starting grid from

the signalling platform.

a marshal will wave a yellow flag at each row of the starting grid from the signalling platform. Riders should stay in their grid position with helmets on, engines may

be switched off.

be switched off. The machine(s) which caused the Start Delayed procedure will be

removed to the pit lane, regardless of what work is needed to restart the machine. If they can be restarted or a spare machine is taken (MotoGP class) the rider may start the warm up lap from pit lane, and will take their published grid position and will serve a double long lap penalty in the race, when instructed by Race Direction.

The regulations refer literally to “machine(s) which caused the Start Delayed procedure.” In this case, however, it wasn't ultimately a motorcycle that caused a problem. If any "machine" caused the issue, it was the lights. Their failure ultimately led to the overheating of Marquez’s Ducati.

Despite this, the world champion accepted the penalty. However, it would come as no surprise if the regulations are reviewed in the wake of this incident - just as they were following Marquez's controversial grid departure in Austin last season and his pit entry at Jerez this year.

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Pedrosa previously a victim of similar rules interpretation

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that a failed start has disadvantaged a rider who is not to blame for what happened to him. Dani Pedrosa, who was commentating on the sprint for DAZN, recalled a similar incident that happened to him.

This dated back to the 2012 San Marino Grand Prix at Misano, when he himself was in contention for the world title. With the grid already formed, Czech rider Karel Abraham’s bike stalled. Pedrosa explained that “back then, there was a delay to the start due to a fault with another bike; whilst we were waiting to find out what was happening, because of that delay, my bike broke down. They took it back to the pit lane, and as a result, I was placed last on the grid. The rider who had caused the problem started from his original position, and half a lap later I was knocked out,” he concluded.

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