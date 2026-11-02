NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

Carson Hocevar denies intentionally spinning at Martinsville

Hocevar triggered a caution during green-flag pit stops but rejected accusations from rival NASCAR Cup drivers that the spin was deliberate

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 12:45 AM

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Carson Hocevar spin (via NBC)

Carson Hocevar's run-in with Austin Cindric wasn't his only moment from Sunday's NASCAR Cup race that raised eyebrows.

Just a few laps before the Cindric brake-check, Hocevar triggered a race-altering caution that flew in the middle of green-flag pit stops. On Lap 198, he was being lapped by race leader William Byron when Hocevar slid up the track and spun out.

The incident immediately led to accusations from several rivals over team radio. Hocevar has also intentionally spun himself out in the past, which may explain why some rivals immediately questioned the incident.

But what would Hocevar even gain from spinning there? In terms of Chevrolet, Kyle Larson was not in position to get the free pass, so there's nothing there. Hocevar himself had gained a few positions through the pit stop cycle and several drivers were trapped as a result, but that's a really minimal gain for intentional spinning out in that moment. Some theorized that he was just fed up with the ill-handling car and simply didn't care to save it.

Video of the incident is below.

Christopher Bell's team on the radio: "Looked like that dumbass spun that car on purpose."

Austin Dillon: "Damn Hocevar, no shit. Probably did it on purpose ... just trap everybody if he never pitted."

Shane van Gisbergen: "I mean that f****** guy spun on purpose."

Ryan Blaney: "So the 77 just spun out on his own?"

In a post-race media scrum that included Motorsport.com, Hocevar was asked by Jeff Gluck about those accusations.

"I mean, they can come drive it," said Hocevar. "I was driving really hard to try and stay next to or in front of the 24 [Byron] ... I just got into the marbles with a corded right rear, there was no saving it. I was just trying really hard, but they can come and drive it if they want."

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