NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

Carson Hocevar denies intent in Austin Cindric clash: “We were just having fun”

Cindric suffered race-ending damage after repeatedly hitting the back of Hocevar’s car, while the Spire driver described the incident as “normal Martinsville racing”

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 12:20 AM

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Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carson Hocevar was involved in another incident on Sunday, this time involving Austin Cindric.

Just over 200 laps into the race, Cindric was battling Hocevar for position when the Spire Motorsports driver appeared to aggressively brake-check him no fewer than three times, heavily damaging the front bumper on Cindric's No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

Cindric was forced to the garage by the damage and was unable to finish, placing 36th, while Hocevar went on to finish 21st.

Later on, Hocevar was asked by NBC what happened.

"No, I don't know, I got lost there for a second," said Hocevar, who then proceeded to talk about his day and the adjustments on his No. 77 car.

When asked again if it was intentional, he added: "No, I mean, I got full throttled here in the spring and I just think it's Martinsville. I had a lot of fun and I think me and Austin have raced each other really well, or at least I've been pointed him by a lot -- his cars have been really fast. So, no, I just think that's just Martinsville and I think we were just having fun."

In a later media session, he reiterated that it was just a product of short track racing at Martinsville, saying that "sometimes you're getting hit, sometimes you're causing it.

Hocevar continued: "I just felt like it was normal Martinsville racing. Everybody's trying to move people. I think he [Cindric] was on the lead lap, I was maybe one down. Everybody's going to be hitting behind him, and everybody's going to be hitting behind me, and I'm going to try and move people too. It's just tough on the restarts and whatnot."

There isn't much from Cindric's side of the story, but FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass reported that Cindric said the following after his race ended prematurely: "NASCAR, what are we doing? Like, we're just weaponizing cars here. I stack on entry with the guy and he has a mental breakdown."

Onboard and other footage shows Hocevar braking multiple times on the straight ahead of Cindric. His own spotter also urged him to continue: "Okay, just go please, just go."

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