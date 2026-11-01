NASCAR Cup Martinsville II
Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Martinsville II
Kyle Larson will go to the finale with a 67-point lead and just two drivers still in mathematical contention
Nick DeGroot
Published: Nov 1, 2026, 11:33 PM
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Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
The 2026 NASCAR Cup season is nearly over, and Kyle Larson holds a comfortable 67-point lead over Christopher Bell, and a 70-point lead over Denny Hamlin ahead of the season finale. All other drivers are eliminated from title contention.
The biggest mover in the standings was race winner William Byron, who jumped two positions to ninth in the standings. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate and Martinsville runner-up finisher Chase Elliott also jumped up two positions to tenth.
The biggest loser was Austin Cindric, who suffered a DNF and fell three positions to 11th in the standings.
In the battle to be the best of the rest, Shane van Gisbergen holds 17th with a 29-point advantage over teammate Ross Chastain after a top five finish.
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2026 NASCAR Cup points after Martinsville II (Race 35 of 36)
Pos. Driver Points
Positions gained or lost
1 Kyle Larson 2469 -- 2 Christopher Bell 2402 +1 3 Denny Hamlin 2399 -1 4 Chase Briscoe 2385 -- 5 Joey Logano 2366 -- 6 Tyler Reddick 2344 +1 7 Ryan Blaney 2336 -1 8 Ty Gibbs 2309 +1 9 William Byron 2303 +2 10 Chase Elliott 2268 +2 11 Austin Cindric 2263 -3 12 Carson Hocevar 2259 -2 13 Bubba Wallace 2257 -- 14 Ryan Preece 2214 +1 15 Daniel Suarez 2210 -1 16 Chris Buescher 2199 -- CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE 17 Shane van Gisbergen 771 -- 18 Ross Chastain 742 -- 19 Brad Keselowski 714 -- 20 Michael McDowell 664 -- 21 Josh Berry 652
+2
22 Todd Gilliland 637 -- 23 Erik Jones 626 -2 24 Austin Dillon 596 +1 25 AJ Allmendinger 592 -1 26 Alex Bowman 569 +1 27 Zane Smith 559 -1 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 522 -- 29 John Hunter Nemechek 510 -- 30 Riley Herbst 491 -- 31 Noah Gragson 458 -- 32 Cole Custer 442 -- 33 Connor Zilisch 392 +1 34 Ty Dillon 389 -1 35 Cody Ware 262 -- 36 Casey Mears 14 -- 37 Kevin Magnussen 11 -- 38 Jimmie Johnson 9 -- 39 Katherine Legge 8 -- 40 BJ McLeod 8 --
Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.
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