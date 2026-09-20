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NASCAR Cup Bristol II

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Bristol Night Race

We have a new points leader, as Larson edges ahead of Hamlin in the championship fight

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet leads at the race start

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet leads at the race start

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

Kyle Larson has become just the third different driver to lead the championship standings this year, joining Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin in that very exclusive club.

Larson is now a single point ahead of Hamlin, and things remain incredibly close three races into the ten-race Chase for the championship.

After a surprise late charge netted him his 40th career win at Bristol, Joey Logano has closed to within 16 points of the lead, sitting third overall after jumping four positions.

Ryan Blaney was trying to rebound after a brake failure resulted in a DNF at Gateway, only to be wrecked out of the Bristol race following contact with Carson Hocevar. He dropped even further behind, now 52 adrift of the lead and sixth overall. He also got punched in the face after confronting Hocevar in the pits...

In the battle to be the best of the rest, Shane van Gisbergen remains 17th, 32 points ahead of Brad Keselowski.

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2026 NASCAR Cup points after Bristol II (Race 29 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
Kyle Larson 2206 +1
2 Denny Hamlin 2205 -1
3 Joey Logano 2190 +4
4 Christopher Bell 2189 -1
5 Ty Gibbs 2164 +1
6 Ryan Blaney 2154 -2
7 Tyler Reddick 2145 -2
8 Carson Hocevar 2121 +1
9 Chase Briscoe 2119 -1
10 Bubba Wallace 2114 --
11 Austin Cindric  2090 +1
12 Chase Elliott 2089 -1
13 William Byron 2085 +2
14 Ryan Preece 2082 --
15 Chris Buescher 2082 -2
16 Daniel Suarez 2072 --
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Shane van Gisbergen 647 --
18 Brad Keselowski 615 --
19 Ross Chastain 592 --
20 Michael McDowell 570 --
21 Erik Jones 549 --
22 Todd Gilliland 520 --
23 AJ Allmendinger 514 --
24 Josh Berry 501 +2
25 Austin Dillon 494 -1
26 Zane Smith 477 -1
27 John Hunter Nemechek 465 +1
28 Alex Bowman 456 -1
29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 450 --
30 Riley Herbst 415 --
31 Noah Gragson 376 +1
32 Cole Custer 370 -1
33 Ty Dillon 324 --
34 Connor Zilisch 317 --
35 Cody Ware 223 --
36 Casey Mears 13 --
37 Kevin Magnussen 11 --
38 Jimmie Johnson 9 --
39 Katherine Legge 8 --
40 BJ McLeod 4 --

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

Watch: From on-track to fight, this is what happened between Blaney and Hocevar

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