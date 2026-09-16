Hendrick to bring back iconic neon yellow car numbers for 2027

No team in NASCAR history has more wins and championships than Hendrick Motorsports, and many of those wins came while sporting neon yellow car numbers.

Jimmie Johnson's five consecutive titles between 2006 and 2010 came with a neon yellow No. 48 on the side of his Chevrolet. All four of Jeff Gordon's Cup titles also has a yellow No. 24, and it was the same for Chase Elliott when he earned his lone Cup crown in 2020.

Terry Labonte's final Cup win, Kyle Busch's first Cup win, and many more historic moments took place with a neon yellow car number on the door of a Hendrick Chevy.

However, those iconic colors were fazed out in recent years, with only William Byron's No. 24 using it every now and then -- including both of his Daytona 500 victories in 2024 and 2025.

But in 2027, the entire organization will utilize neon yellow car numbers, and not just the Cup teams of Kyle Larson (No. 5), Elliott (No. 9), Byron (No. 24), and Alex Bowman (No. 48), but also the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series No. 17 of Corey Day.

Hendrick Motorsports was founded in 1984, and has since won 323 Cup races (with the most recent being just last weekend at Gateway), along with a total of 15 Cup Series championships -- both records.

The team has won 10 Daytona 500s, 12 Coca-Cola 600s, 11 Brickyard 400s, and 12 Southern 500s -- again, the most all-time.

They also recently signed rising star Connor Zilisch as the future driver of the No. 48 in 2028 and beyond, replacing Bowman as he retires from full-time competition.

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