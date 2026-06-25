How to watch NASCAR at Sonoma: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
NASCAR is now on TNT/HBO Max for the final road course race of the 2026 Cup season at Sonoma Raceway
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
NASCAR: Everything you need to know before watching a race is racing at a road course for the fourth and final time during the 2026 Cup season, heading to Sonoma Raceway. TNT Sports takes over from Prime Video for the next five weeks, with all races simultaneously streamed on HBO Max.
Despite a disappointing result last weekend after a mid-race wreck, Shane van Gisbergen again enters as the favorite, and is the defending winner at Sonoma.
Last weekend, Corey Heim became the 209th different driver to win a NASCAR Cup race, besting teammate Tyler Reddick in a dramatic battle for the win, claiming victory as a part-time driver. Reddick cut a tire down soon after, further diminishing his championship lead to just eight points over Denny Hamlin.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Sonoma, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
Recent Headlines
What is the NASCAR at Sonoma weekend schedule?
Friday, June 26
4:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP
5:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP
6:30pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series West race [47 laps] -- FLO RACING
Saturday, June 27
2:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUETV
3:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUETV
5:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [79 laps] -- THE CW NETWORK
9:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race at Elko [250 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 2
Sunday, June 28
2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- PRIME VIDEO
3:50pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [110 laps] -- TNT / HBO MAX
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma?
- Date: Sunday, June 28
- TV start time: 2:30pm EST
- Green flag: 3:50pm EST
- Laps: 110 laps
- Stages: 25 / 30 / 55
- Sets of tires: 6 sets
- TV channel: TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
Who is competing in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma?
There are 36 entries with no open entries. Brent Crews will again be on standby for Christopher Bell, who is still dealing with a fractured left wrist.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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