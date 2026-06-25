NASCAR on Prime viewership numbers released for San Diego

The inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race from Naval Base Coronado in San Diego earned an average of 2.28 million viewers to close out the five-race broadcast stretch for Amazon Prime Video.



The race, which technically took place on NAS North Island, saw a viewership increase of nine percent from the same race last year from Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Series race at NAS North Island drew 1.16 million viewers for the CW Network, which was up from the 868,000 the Mexico City race earned last year. The race peaked at 1.372 million viewers during the 6:15-6:30 quarter hour.

This marked 18 consecutive race with over a million viewers, excluding rain delay drop offs.

As for all five Cup Series races that aired on Prime despite three being impacted by rain, still averaged 2.29 million viewers – a six percent increase over 2025. The streamer produced a median age of 57.7, five years younger than those who watched races on linear television (63.1) this year.

The five NASCAR Live From pre-race show averaged 791K viewers, up +5 percent vs. last year. The five post race shows averaged 1.00 million viewers, an increase of eight percent from last year.



The Truck Series race earned 675,000 viewers on FS1.