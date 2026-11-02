NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett blast Carson Hocevar: "That's not racing"

The NASCAR Hall of Famers slammed Hocevar for his post-race comments after brake-checking Austin Cindric and ending his race, calling it 'ridiculous'

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 12:10 PM

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Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Carson Hocevar has come under scrutiny for appearing to brake-check Austin Cindric at least three to four times, delivering race-ending nose damage to the No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

And his post-race explanation drew the ire of two NASCAR legends, who also work as analysts for the USA Sports broadcast on NBC.

When asked about the incident, Hocevar played coy and said "I got lost there for a second," later adding: "I just think that's just Martinsville and I think we were just having fun." You can find his full comments and replays of the incident HERE.

Well, 1999 NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Jarrett and newly inducted NASCAR Hall of Fame member Jeff Burton were quick to critique that response.

Watch: Hocevar talks Cindric brake check: 'We're just having fun'

"Well, that's not just Martinsville," remarked Burton. "I'm sorry and it's just ridiculous. I don't care. You know, that's just ridiculous. It's not -- you get mad at somebody and you can't just say 'I lost myself.' It's your job not to lose yourself. You're a professional race car driver. It's just not an adequate answer."

Jarrett fully agreed, saying: "Yeah, no, I'm not impressed with that at all. That's not racing whatsoever. We talk about, you know, at some point in time whenever you find yourself in a situation (like) Talladega -- you need some help to work your way up through and get a chance to win and then you wonder why everybody goes the other way whenever you pull out (of line)? And it's because of things just like this, and you just can't keep going."

It was a difficult race for Hocevar, and rival teams even accused him of spinning out on purpose during an earlier yellow. He went on to finish 21st, two laps down.

"Frustrations were pretty high for Hocevar, because they not running very well," added Burton. "They were struggling, they were not good at all ... But you're right DJ. These are the things that -- at Talladega, it was very clear 'we're not working with you' and and get a car that potentially could have won that race and these are things you just can't -- 'I lost myself?' I'm sorry. You're professional race car driver the highest form of motorsports in North America. It's not an adequate answer."

Hocevar's flippant attitude after run-ins with fellow drivers has been a point of contention in the past, with both Jarrett and Burton levying similar criticism to him after the Darlington race where he wrecked Brad Keselowski.

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