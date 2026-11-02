NASCAR Cup Martinsville II
Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett blast Carson Hocevar: "That's not racing"
The NASCAR Hall of Famers slammed Hocevar for his post-race comments after brake-checking Austin Cindric and ending his race, calling it 'ridiculous'
Nick DeGroot
Published: Nov 2, 2026, 12:10 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
Carson Hocevar has come under scrutiny for appearing to brake-check Austin Cindric at least three to four times, delivering race-ending nose damage to the No. 2 Team Penske Ford.
And his post-race explanation drew the ire of two NASCAR legends, who also work as analysts for the USA Sports broadcast on NBC.
When asked about the incident, Hocevar played coy and said "I got lost there for a second," later adding: "I just think that's just Martinsville and I think we were just having fun." You can find his full comments and replays of the incident HERE.
Well, 1999 NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Jarrett and newly inducted NASCAR Hall of Fame member Jeff Burton were quick to critique that response.
Watch: Hocevar talks Cindric brake check: 'We're just having fun'
"Well, that's not just Martinsville," remarked Burton. "I'm sorry and it's just ridiculous. I don't care. You know, that's just ridiculous. It's not -- you get mad at somebody and you can't just say 'I lost myself.' It's your job not to lose yourself. You're a professional race car driver. It's just not an adequate answer."
Jarrett fully agreed, saying: "Yeah, no, I'm not impressed with that at all. That's not racing whatsoever. We talk about, you know, at some point in time whenever you find yourself in a situation (like) Talladega -- you need some help to work your way up through and get a chance to win and then you wonder why everybody goes the other way whenever you pull out (of line)? And it's because of things just like this, and you just can't keep going."
It was a difficult race for Hocevar, and rival teams even accused him of spinning out on purpose during an earlier yellow. He went on to finish 21st, two laps down.
"Frustrations were pretty high for Hocevar, because they not running very well," added Burton. "They were struggling, they were not good at all ... But you're right DJ. These are the things that -- at Talladega, it was very clear 'we're not working with you' and and get a car that potentially could have won that race and these are things you just can't -- 'I lost myself?' I'm sorry. You're professional race car driver the highest form of motorsports in North America. It's not an adequate answer."
Hocevar's flippant attitude after run-ins with fellow drivers has been a point of contention in the past, with both Jarrett and Burton levying similar criticism to him after the Darlington race where he wrecked Brad Keselowski.
Read Also:
NASCAR CupCarson Hocevar denies intent in Austin Cindric clash: “We were just having fun”
NASCAR CupCarson Hocevar responds as rivals accuse him of spinning out on purpose
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article William Byron and Rudy Fugle really needed this one
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Nick DeGroot
Shane van Gisbergen charges from 29th to fifth at Martinsville
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
10 h
Shane van Gisbergen charges from 29th to fifth at Martinsville
Joey Logano eliminated from NASCAR title fight: “They were trying to give it to us”
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
10 h
Joey Logano eliminated from NASCAR title fight: “They were trying to give it to us”
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
More from
Carson Hocevar
Carson Hocevar responds as rivals accuse him of spinning out on purpose
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
11 h
Carson Hocevar responds as rivals accuse him of spinning out on purpose
Carson Hocevar denies intent in Austin Cindric clash: “We were just having fun”
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
12 h
Carson Hocevar denies intent in Austin Cindric clash: “We were just having fun”
Carson Hocevar credits tow truck driver for saving his race at Talladega
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Carson Hocevar credits tow truck driver for saving his race at Talladega
More from
Spire Motorsports
Spire says Joe Gibbs Racing now seeking nearly $150M in damages
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Spire says Joe Gibbs Racing now seeking nearly $150M in damages
Spire, Chris Gabehart reject Joe Gibbs Racing premise on deleted texts
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Spire, Chris Gabehart reject Joe Gibbs Racing premise on deleted texts
Gibbs, Spire and Gabehart argue over contempt and injunction
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Gibbs, Spire and Gabehart argue over contempt and injunction
Latest news
Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett blast Carson Hocevar: "That's not racing"
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
13 min
Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett blast Carson Hocevar: "That's not racing"
Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli reveals why he won’t take number 1 for the 2027 F1 season
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
45 min
Kimi Antonelli reveals why he won’t take number 1 for the 2027 F1 season
Who slept best last night: Kimi Antonelli
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
1 h
Who slept best last night: Kimi Antonelli
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe