Keselowski still tight-lipped on RFK exit; appreciating the process of free agency

Brad Keselowski still isn’t telling his side of the story when it comes to the split with RFK Racing.

When asked about it, or any of the things company president Chip Bowers said during a desk conference after the Keselowski media availability last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 2012 champion is still saying he isn’t going to address that right now.

Which then turns conversation towards his future, which is also something he doesn’t have a lot to disclose, with no shortage of known and unknown possibilities for the 42-year-old to sort through.

"There's probably a lot of things that are out of the purview of this group," Keselowski said on Saturday morning during a media availability at Charlotte Motor Speedway. "And that's okay. That's part of how this sport works."

Keselowski added that there are 'always things that surprise you' when you become a free agent. For example, Denny Hamlin revealed earlier this week that 23XI Racing reached out to him around the same time that he was negotiating with Roush Fenway.

"There's things like that all the time, and the book of things that could have come together and didn't come together and you guys never found out is pretty thick," Keselowski said.

So, again, Keselowski is not addressing the comments made by Bowers that indicated that the point of separation was a result of the team wanting him to focus more on executive duties and wind down his driving with the 2012 champion wanting to race into this decade and maybe beyond.

“I have no comments on RFK at this time,” Keselowski said. “All that will work itself out in the next month or two.”

Okay, but does he want to drive for many years to come?

“I would love to,” Keselowski said. “Is that mandatory to getting a deal done? Absolutely not. It’s where my aspirations are for sure, but there are plenty of other deals that any interest me too.”

Keselowski is still a driver, in his mind, that if given Tier 1 equipment can win races and compete for championships. And while he is ‘incredibly proud’ of what has been built at RFK since his arrival in 2022, that organization is not a Tier 1 Ford partner.

“I’ve only won once in the past five years, but I have like eight or nine second places too,” Keselowski said. “A lot of should have, could have and would haves that were outside of my control. I do feel like in Tier 1 equipment, I could win a lot of races.”

Keselowski compared himself to Mark Martin from 2005 to 2008, where he was pushed out of Roush Racing before he was ready to retire, and ran two part-time seasons at Ginn and Dale Earnhardt Inc. where he proved he could still contend, and landed at Hendrick Motorsports, winning five races in 2009 as a 50-year-old.

He also made clear that Stellantis, Dodge and RAM is not on his radar, even with a former colleague in Kevin Kidd running the competition department there right now. All told, Keselowski remains methodically committed to this process and says he isn’t stressed.

“I’ve had time to see the writing on the wall, so my reaction and emotions are that you’re seeing the tail end of this,” Keselowski said. “I’m in a pretty good place of looking forward and not backwards.”

He says ‘change is part of life’ even when it’s not fun, but that rollercoasters are part of life, and the rollercoaster ending means he’s dead.

“I’m not dead.”

Watch: Bowers credits Keselowski for RFK growth: 'Now it's time to take the next step'