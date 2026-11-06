NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

NASCAR confirms new qualifying rainout policy, mulls other 2027 changes

NASCAR will set the starting lineup by owner's points in the event of a rainout, but more dramatic 'All-Star'-inspired changes could be on the horizon

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Nov 6, 2026, 5:51 PM

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NASCAR Cup field on pit road

Photo by: Jeffrey Vest / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In 2027, qualifying rainouts will be handled different by the Sanctioning Body.

The metric, which decides the qualifying order, also decided the starting lineup in the event of a qualifying cancellation. However, many thought it unfairly punished those who had a bad race the previous weekend, as it put them low in the metric.

The metric is a weighted average of a car's place in the owner standings (30%), and the entry's finish in the most recent race (70%). Unfortunately, four of the first six Chase races featured qualifying rainouts, which severely impacted anyone who was trying to rebound from a bad race. Along with the previous poor finish, they were forced to start near the back in the following race and unlikely to score many if any stage points.

NASCAR will correct this for 2027. The metric will continue to apply for the qualifying order, but in the event of a rainout, the owner's standings will decide the lineup with the championship leader starting from pole position.

John Probst, President of Event Management for NASCAR, confirmed the change in a SiriusXM NASCAR interview on Friday.

"Certainly, I would say that a lot of the work that we did on the metric where we take your finish the week before and then add that to your owner's position serves a good purpose for qualifying," said Probst. "I think though, when we look at it and see how it happened this year, I think we had four of our first six or something like that get rained out for qualifying. And then you really do see some of the potential unfairness and how it was going to lay out when we did the wet weather lineup that way. So what we're going to do for 2027 is line them up by owner's points. That'll make it a little bit easier to explain to our fans. There's no math involved other than you just look at the owner's points, and that's how we'll line them up on Sunday."

Other changes under consideration

He also indicated that there could be some more changes to come. The metric isn't going to disappear, but they could reduce superspeedway qualifying down to one round, and are even considering a radical change with the All-Star qualifying format appearing in some actual points paying races. In that format, drivers run multiple laps with an actual pit stop in the middle of it, which sets the lineup for the All-Star Race.

"I think you'll see the order set like we did this year," continued Probst. "I could see us making some tweaks to like maybe only having one round at the superspeedways. And then not trying to break a whole lot of news, but we are looking at that All-Star style qualifying where you actually have a pit stop for maybe a very select few races next year, just to kind of mix it up, see the fans reaction to just adding a little bit more activity to the qualifying and kind of making it more of a team qualifying versus just a driver out there going as fast as he can, but bringing the pit crew into it.

"So we're still working on that with the teams, but that is something we'd like to do for a handful of events."

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