NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami
NASCAR exploring cost cap after talks with Formula 1
NASCAR has discussed how F1’s system works as it considers a similar model, but Steve O’Donnell says team owners remain divided and “nothing [is] imminent”
Nick DeGroot
Published: Nov 6, 2026, 7:27 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Joe Gibbs, Rick Hendrick
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
During the annual State of the Sport address at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday, NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell touched on a variety of topics. Among them was the concept of a cost cap in NASCAR.
Formula 1 introduced a cost cap in 2021, with the system also contributing to increased team valuations.
NASCAR could adopt a cost cap in the future, and O’Donnell said the series has discussed the concept with Formula 1 as the series has recently implemented its own. NASCAR has openly considered such a system for more than a year, but it was difficult to make any progress until the lawsuit filed by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports was settled, which led to changes to the charter system.
"I would say when I think of a cost cap -- not me personally -- I think when NASCAR thinks of it, what's the biggest reason you would do it? The biggest reason you would do it in my opinion would be that team valuation would go up," said O'Donnell.
"You've seen that, right, with Formula 1. So I would expect that the teams would be absolutely for this. If you have interests that are going to come in and evaluate your team of where are you at, having a cost cap is a big deal."
O’Donnell said there was still disagreement among owners, citing "debate from some of the owners of, "does this make sense?" It's costly to do that. It's complicated. We've talked to the folks at F1 about how many accountants they have to have at a team to make this happen."
NASCAR Chief Executive Officer Steve O’Donnell
Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
NASCAR has 36 chartered Cup teams across 15 organizations, some fielding just one full-time entry while teams like Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing have four each.
"It is true when you look across the pond at F1, it has helped from a team valuation standpoint," continued O'Donnell. "I don't have anything to announce today. I will say it is part of the discussions with the teams. But I would not say that everyone is aligned in terms of it happening. But we have done a ton of work, Scott Prime (Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer] does we have done a ton of work on what could happen so we could be ready, but nothing imminent.
Read Also:
NASCAR CupSteve O'Donnell touts growth, acknowledges challenges in State of NASCAR presser
NASCAR CupNASCAR confirms new qualifying rainout policy, mulls other 2027 changes
Watch: NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell outlines vision for sport's future
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Steve O'Donnell touts growth, acknowledges challenges in State of NASCAR presser
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR CEO likes what Carson Hocevar “brings to the fan base,” but says on-track work remains
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
6 min
NASCAR CEO likes what Carson Hocevar “brings to the fan base,” but says on-track work remains
Preseason Thunder will not return to Daytona in 2027
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
21 min
Preseason Thunder will not return to Daytona in 2027
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
Latest news
Pecco Bagnaia 'feels like a factory rider again' as he finds form in Qatar
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
4 min
Pecco Bagnaia 'feels like a factory rider again' as he finds form in Qatar
NASCAR CEO likes what Carson Hocevar “brings to the fan base,” but says on-track work remains
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
6 min
NASCAR CEO likes what Carson Hocevar “brings to the fan base,” but says on-track work remains
Preseason Thunder will not return to Daytona in 2027
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
21 min
Preseason Thunder will not return to Daytona in 2027
NASCAR exploring cost cap after talks with Formula 1
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
32 min
NASCAR exploring cost cap after talks with Formula 1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe