NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

Noah Gragson apologizes to Daniel Suarez for spinning him at Homestead

Strangely enough, both drivers ended up finishing better after the late-race incident

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 9, 2026, 5:21 PM

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Daniel Suarez spins (via NBC)

On Lap 254 of 267 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the one and only on-track incident occurred when Noah Gragson got into the left-rear of Daniel Suarez, spinning him out in the battle for 11th.

Gragson became frustrated over the radio with 20 laps to go, complaining about Suarez's aero-blocking. With the insults he was throwing out over the radio, it certainly makes the contact look intentional, but Gragson later asserted it was not.

The two drivers even shook hands after the race with Gragson quickly apologizing. Either way, it was hard for anyone to stay upset as they both ended up finishing higher thanks to the caution. There were only 15 cars on the lead lap and in the hectic restart that followed, Suarez drove up to eighth and Gragson ninth in a double top ten. Suarez even passed Gragson in the closing laps without incident.

That result helped Suarez to beat absent teammate Carson Hocevar for 13th in the final championship standings, while Gragson matched his season-best result.

“That was 100 percent on me," said Gragson after the race. "I drove it down to the bottom and I crossed the seam and got loose and I was chasing it. I didn’t want to get into Suarez, obviously. We were racing hard there at the end, but, truthfully, I never want to spin out a competitor. It kind of helped out both of us unfortunately with the caution, but a strong day.

"We didn’t have the weekend on Friday or Saturday with practice or qualifying that we necessarily wanted to. This is one of my favorite racetracks. Running the fence is so much fun. There’s a hole in the right-rear quarterpanel because I ran it pretty much the whole race, but this is really good for our team to come home in the top 10 and go into the offseason with a little bit of momentum ... It’s been a grind of a season, but grateful to come home top 10 and have a better mood going home tonight.”

Gragson, a winner at Homestead in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series, also said that "it’s probably my best racetrack and I feel like this is a place where we can at least contend and be competitive."

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