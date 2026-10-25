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NASCAR Cup Talladega II

Official race results: NASCAR Cup Talladega Chase race

Larson's championship lead exploded to +73pts after a dramatic victory at Talladega Superspeedway

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 25, 2026, 10:32 PM

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Kyle Larson celebrates with his children after Talladega win

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Kyle Larson collected his 35th career win and his very first-ever at a superspeedway on Sunday, doing so in a decisive moment in the 2026 NASCAR Cup championship Chase.

Larson now has a massive 73-point lead in the championship, charging from 11th to 1st in the final seconds of the Talladega Cup race.

Chevrolet drivers finishes 1st through 6th with Hendrick teammates 1-2.

The race featured four cautions for 18 laps, and 41 lead changes between 15 different drivers. Chris Buescher led the most laps at 53, while Larson led 23.

There were 14 DNFs due to two massive wrecks, including one that necessitated a red flag as Joey Logano went completely upside down. Just 14 drivers finished on the lead lap.

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NASCAR Cup 2026 Talladega II results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap 1 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 189 3:07'54.002 6 23 71 48.015 63 2 24 William Byron Chevrolet 189 3:07'54.043 0.041 0.041 7 47 48.074 63 3 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 189 3:07'54.068 0.066 0.025 7 9 34 48.133 163 4 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 189 3:07'54.075 0.073 0.007 9 33 48.139 162 5 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 189 3:07'54.167 0.165 0.092 9 32 47.792 73 6 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 189 3:07'54.184 0.182 0.017 10 31 47.825 158 7 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 189 3:07'54.213 0.211 0.029 7 6 30 48.109 163 8 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 189 3:07'54.444 0.442 0.231 8 29 48.141 52 9 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 189 3:07'54.463 0.461 0.019 7 28 48.023 62 10 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 189 3:07'54.487 0.485 0.024 7 27 47.958 63 11 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 189 3:07'54.518 0.516 0.031 8 26 47.976 62 12 21 Josh Berry Ford 189 3:07'54.648 0.646 0.130 9 8 25 47.750 73 13 60 Ryan Preece Ford 189 3:07'54.848 0.846 0.200 11 23 33 48.048 163 14 33 Austin Hill Chevrolet 189 3:07'57.178 3.176 2.330 8 6 47.631 73 15 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 188 3:07'55.730 1 Lap 1 Lap 11 22 47.655 168 16 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 188 3:07'56.038 1 Lap 0.308 9 9 21 48.106 157 17 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 188 3:07'56.393 1 Lap 0.355 10 20 47.947 158 18 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 188 3:07'59.226 1 Lap 2.833 12 19 48.176 162 19 38 Zane Smith Ford 187 3:07'58.000 2 Laps 1 Lap 8 18 48.014 108 20 4 Noah Gragson Ford 186 3:07'56.378 3 Laps 1 Lap 12 17 47.874 157 21 44 Joey Gase Chevrolet 186 3:08'00.804 3 Laps 4.426 11 47.879 157 22 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 185 3:07'57.653 4 Laps 1 Lap 12 15 48.097 52 23 66 Gray Gaulding Ford 185 3:07'59.357 4 Laps 1.704 13 5 47.979 156 24 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 184 3:03'41.985 5 Laps 1 Lap 8 12 Accident 21 48.154 163 25 78 Daniel Dye Chevrolet 184 3:08'02.122 5 Laps 4'20.137 10 1 48.223 177 26 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 183 2:55'50.362 6 Laps 1 Lap 5 2 Accident 16 47.987 67 27 2 Austin Cindric Ford 183 2:55'50.921 6 Laps 0.559 5 Accident 18 48.094 163 28 43 Erik Jones Toyota 183 2:55'51.041 6 Laps 0.120 5 6 Accident 11 48.169 52 29 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 183 2:55'51.103 6 Laps 0.062 19 Accident 12 47.797 73 30 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 183 2:55'51.254 6 Laps 0.151 7 Accident 10 48.091 62 31 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 183 2:55'51.255 6 Laps 0.001 18 Accident 6 48.019 61 32 17 Chris Buescher Ford 183 2:55'51.258 6 Laps 0.003 6 53 Accident 20 48.193 158 33 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 183 2:55'51.287 6 Laps 0.029 24 Accident 16 48.055 163 34 22 Joey Logano Ford 183 2:55'52.206 6 Laps 0.919 17 23 Accident 15 48.001 163 35 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 177 3:06'14.799 12 Laps 6 Laps 11 3 Suspension 2 47.973 150 36 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 147 3:07'55.202 42 Laps 30 Laps 7 2 47.546 73 37 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 137 3:08'33.649 52 Laps 10 Laps 7 1 48.059 52 38 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 131 1:57'42.126 58 Laps 6 Laps 4 Accident 4 48.243 52 39 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 131 1:57'42.738 58 Laps 0.612 6 Accident 1 47.799 73 40 62 Casey Mears Chevrolet 131 2:02'03.434 58 Laps 4'20.696 8 Mechanical 1 48.056 65

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