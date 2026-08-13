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NASCAR Cup Richmond

Richmond will open 2027 Chase on NASCAR Cup schedule

Richmond is moving inside the NASCAR Cup Chase for the championship in the 2027 season

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
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General view

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

For the first time since the 2021 season, Richmond Raceway will have a race inside the NASCAR Cup Chase. The Virginia short track will play host to the opening race of the 2027 Cup Chase, moving into September from its current August date. It will again be a night race.

The Richmond race weekend will be held from September 10-11. Richmond spent many years as the regular season finale and while it's been a Chase race before, this will be its first time as the Chase opener. This year, the Southern 500 at Darlington is the opening race of the Chase.

It will also be the first race of the Chase for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, which will join Cup that weekend.

“Richmond Raceway has always been a place where the stakes are high and the racing is unforgettable,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Waran. “This just makes it even better, elevating the stakes for competitors and the experience for our fans. It's an incredible opportunity, and we will do everything in our power to make next September a weekend to remember.”

Richmond Raceway has been part of the NASCAR schedule since 1953, and is one of the more historic tracks on the calendar. 

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