Ross Chastain seeking out fan injured by exploded brake rotor

In the early laps of last weekend's NASCAR Cup race at Nashville, both the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet of Connor Zilisch and his teammate Ross Chastain in the No. 1 suffered brake rotor failures.

Both right-front brake rotors exploded on approach into Turn 1, and there were reports from the track that some of that debris from Chastain's car got into the stands, with multiple fans suffering minor injuries.

On a recent appearance with the Like a Farmer podcast, Chastain said that he and the team are actively seeking out one of those fans.

"When my brake rotor exploded, a kid got hit with a piece and had to go get some stitches. So, we're reaching out to him now -- we're trying to find him. I just got loose terms around it, but we're going to get ahold of him, see if he's okay, and send him some stuff. The word was that he went and got stitches, and came back and watched the end of the race. So, that's what I was told, and we're trying to find him. That's crazy -- think about getting hit with a piece brake rotor from a race car."

You can find a couple of Reddit posts HERE and HERE from the night of the incident with fans reporting injuries.

A.J. Allmendinger and Chris Buescher also suffered brake rotor failures during the Cup race, while Ryan Preece had a piece of one go through the radiator and end his night. On the final restart, Kyle Larson cut a tire, likely due to running over a piece of brake rotor debris left over by the previous caution.

The brake rotor failure for Chastain derailed what Trackhouse expected to be a promising night, and continued a streak of bad finishes that have dropped the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship runner-up all the way down to 26th in the standings.