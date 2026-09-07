Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Cup Darlington II

William Byron confounded by engine blowout that led to DNF at Darlington

What could have been a promising day for William Byron turned into a disaster for his championship aspirations

Tyler Lauletta
Edited:
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

The first race of the Chase is officially in the books, with Christopher Bell taking the checkered flag at Darlington on Saturday.

The win was a huge boon for Bell's championship chances, bumping him up to second in the points standings where he trails Denny Hamlin by just 12 points.

On the other side of the outcome spectrum was William Byron, who was forced to bring his car in early due to engine trouble.

Over the radio, Byron was unsure what exactly had gone wrong with his car as he came into pit road.

 

 The No. 24 would not come back out on the race track.

Once his day was officially over, Byron still seemed stumped as to what exactly went wrong with his car.

"I've never had that happen, but I felt like I had a flat left through one and two, so I slowed down quite a bit, and I was like, 'Okay, I'll just, I'll pit and try to be early on the cycle,' he said.

"I mean, you're already gonna have issues at that point, but I don't know, it's super hot, so I don't know if I was blowing up in that process and then I got oil on my tire or what. Not a lot of answers right now, but definitely unfortunate."

Byron's poor finish pushed him all the way down to 16th in the Chase standings, and put him more than 100 points behind Hamlin at the top of the leaderboard.

Every race in the Chase matters, but Byron's day at Darlington shows just how damaging a single race can be to a driver's championship chances.

Watch: Bell pounces late to open Chase with win

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR Hall of Famers rip Carson Hocevar for dismissive attitude after spinning Keselowski

Top Comments
More from
Tyler Lauletta

Denny Hamlin reacts to Michael McDowell run-in that derailed his day

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Denny Hamlin reacts to Michael McDowell run-in that derailed his day

NASCAR Hall of Famers rip Carson Hocevar for dismissive attitude after spinning Keselowski

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
NASCAR Hall of Famers rip Carson Hocevar for dismissive attitude after spinning Keselowski

Jimmie Johnson explains why the time was right for Legacy to add a third car full time

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Jimmie Johnson explains why the time was right for Legacy to add a third car full time
More from
William Byron

William Byron crew chief details dislodged wheel incident

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
William Byron crew chief details dislodged wheel incident

Winners and losers from a wet/dry NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
Winners and losers from a wet/dry NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire

The history of Hendrick Motorsports' most recent driver changes and how it worked out

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
The history of Hendrick Motorsports' most recent driver changes and how it worked out
More from
Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott says postseason seeding 'irrelevant' if you don't perform

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Chase Elliott says postseason seeding 'irrelevant' if you don't perform

Kyle Larson thinks Carson Hocevar spun out at New Hampshire on purpose

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
Kyle Larson thinks Carson Hocevar spun out at New Hampshire on purpose

Kyle Larson explains what he liked about challenging conditions in New Hampshire

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
Kyle Larson explains what he liked about challenging conditions in New Hampshire

Latest news

Denny Hamlin reacts to Michael McDowell run-in that derailed his day

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Denny Hamlin reacts to Michael McDowell run-in that derailed his day

Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney rescue stalled 23XI cars at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney rescue stalled 23XI cars at Darlington

William Byron confounded by engine blowout that led to DNF at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
William Byron confounded by engine blowout that led to DNF at Darlington

NASCAR Hall of Famers rip Carson Hocevar for dismissive attitude after spinning Keselowski

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
NASCAR Hall of Famers rip Carson Hocevar for dismissive attitude after spinning Keselowski