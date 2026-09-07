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NASCAR Cup Darlington II

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Darlington 2026

Denny Hamlin leaves Darlington with a 12-point championship lead over Christopher Bell

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

After fighting back from some mid-race damage, Denny Hamlin leaves Darlington just 12 points clear of Southern 500 winner Christopher Bell.

The biggest mover in the championship standings was clearly Bell, jumping four positions from sixth to second with his big victory. Bubba Wallace also moved up four spots from 14th to 10th.

The biggest loser was William Byron, who dropped three positions to the bottom of the Chase standings after an engine failure.

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2026 NASCAR Cup points after Darlington II (Race 27 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
Denny Hamlin 2135 --
2 Christopher Bell 2123 +4
3 Ryan Blaney 2119 -1
4 Tyler Reddick 2111 -1
5 Chase Briscoe 2098 --
6 Ty Gibbs 2096 -2
7 Kyle Larson 2086 --
8 Joey Logano 2063 +1
9 Chase Elliott 2063 -1
10 Bubba Wallace 2054 +4
11 Chris Buescher 2047 -1
12 Carson Hocevar 2046 --
13 Daniel Suarez 2041 -2
14 Austin Cindric 2033 +1
15 Ryan Preece 2031 +1
16 William Byron 2021 -3
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Shane van Gisbergen 616 --
18 Brad Keselowski 557 --
19 Michael McDowell 537 +1
20 Ross Chastain 528 -1
21 Erik Jones 520 --
22 Todd Gilliland 489 --
23 AJ Allmendinger 478 --
24 Zane Smith 467 --
25 Josh Berry 448 +3
26 Austin Dillon 443 -1
27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 432 -1
28 John Hunter Nemechek 431 -1
29 Alex Bowman 416 +1
30 Riley Herbst 409 -1
31 Noah Gragson 351 --
32 Cole Custer 333 --
33 Ty Dillon 316 --
34 Connor Zilisch 274 --
35 Cody Ware 202 --
36 Casey Mears 13 --
37 Kevin Magnussen 11 --
38 Jimmie Johnson 9 --
39 Katherine Legge 8 --
40 BJ McLeod 4 --

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

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