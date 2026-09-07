Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Darlington 2026

After fighting back from some mid-race damage, Denny Hamlin leaves Darlington just 12 points clear of Southern 500 winner Christopher Bell.

The biggest mover in the championship standings was clearly Bell, jumping four positions from sixth to second with his big victory. Bubba Wallace also moved up four spots from 14th to 10th.

The biggest loser was William Byron, who dropped three positions to the bottom of the Chase standings after an engine failure.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Darlington II (Race 27 of 36)

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.