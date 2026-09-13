Pit crews narrowly avoid serious injury, pit road completely blocked in scary NASCAR crash
Officials briefly red-flagged race to clear pit road while three Joe Gibbs Racing crew members narrowly escaped serious injury in the chaotic pileup
Pit road crash
Photo by: The CW Network
At the end of Stage 1, the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series field filed down pit road for standard pit stops, but things quickly went very wrong.
On the narrow pit road, there was a check-up that led to Rajah Caruth and Nick Sanchez spinning. It was an accordion effect as cars piled in, pushing each other into the wreck.
Caruth's car clipped crew members of Brent Crews' No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing, who also narrowly avoided being crushed by Sanchez's out-of-control car. It was a truly frightening moment that could have resulted in severe injuries, but thankfully, everyone was okay.
Most of the field was trapped behind the accident scene, unable to move. NASCAR was forced to immediately red flag the race.
At least three Chase drivers needed repairs. The cars of Caruth, Sanchez, Crews, Brandon Jones, Dean Thompson, and Harrison Burton all suffered notable damage, and several other cars were damaged as well. The CW listed Harrison Burton, Jeb Burton, Ryan Sieg, Patrick Staropoli, and Anthony Alfredo as those involved as well.
The cars of Clements, Alfredo, H. Burton, and Sanchez either lost many laps or went to the garage due to the severity of their crash damage.
Drivers, teams, and even the broadcast booth was left stunned by the incident, which required a lengthy cleanup. Once the yellow flag was back out, NASCAR re-ordered the field so those who stopped for the crash weren't punished in the running order.
"I've never seen pit road blocked like this," said one team over the radio as they waited for the race to resume.
After being released from the infield care center, Sanchez admitted that he was unsure what happened, even after seeing the replay. "It's too fast, you can't even process it. Unfortunate, but hopefully everyone is okay on pit road and nobody is injured. It's a shame -- ridiculous."
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Why Madring’s banked Turn 12 could be crucial in the F1 Spanish GP
Pit crews narrowly avoid serious injury, pit road completely blocked in scary NASCAR crash
“Pretty shocking”, “quite messy” – Oscar Piastri bewildered by poor Madring F1 qualifying
Sami Pajari searching for answers after WRC Rally Chile pace drop
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments