Rockingham falls from NASCAR schedule yet again

Unfortunately, the saga of Rockingham Speedway has taken a turn for the worse, as it falls from the NASCAR Cup schedule once again.

Track Enterprises confirmed the news in a press release issued on Friday, saying: "The decision comes amid overall uncertainty at the facility. Track Enterprises remains committed to exploring opportunities that could bring racing back to "The Rock" in future seasons."

The IHRA owns Rockingham and has been in the midst of some financial instability.

The release noted that "updates regarding future scheduling will be announced as they become available. Track Enterprises looks forward to the possibility of once again welcoming fans back to "The Rock".

Rockingham originally opened in 1965, but lost its Cup race after the 2004 season. Since then, it has passed between several owners, and briefly returned for a Truck race in 2012 and 2013. It vanished again, but got a race date back in 2025 with both the NASCAR O'Reilly and Truck Series. The lower two divisions returned to the 'Rock' in 2026 for Easter Weekend, but that will not continue into 2027.

"The response from the fans over the past two years has been nothing short of incredible," said Track Enterprises President, Bob Sargent. "Bringing NASCAR back to Rockingham was a special opportunity, and the support we received from race fans, competitors, sponsors, local officials, and the entire community exceeded every expectation. While we're disappointed that NASCAR won't be racing at Rockingham in 2027, we remain optimistic about the future and look forward to exploring opportunities to bring racing back in the future."

Next season's schedule is rapidly coming together, but sadly, Rockingham will not be part of it. Long-time fans also lamented the loss of the North Wilkesboro points race, but that historic North Carolina track will at least have a triple-header weekend that includes the All-Star Race in 2027.