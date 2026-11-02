IMSA

Honda Racing US echoes Porsche urgency over unified 2030 rules framework

Newly appointed HRC US president Kelvin Fu says manufacturers need regulatory clarity by next year to evaluate prototype future and justify racing budgets

Heiko Stritzke Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 5:59 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

#93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Renger van der Zande, Nick Yelloly, Alex Palou

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Honda Racing Corporation USA (HRS US) has backed Porsche Motorsport’s call for swift progress on the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and IMSA 2030 Hypercar/GTP regulations, stressing that clear guidelines are needed soon to properly plan future involvement.

Newly appointed HRC US president Kelvin Fu — who recently took over the leadership role from David Salters before the Indianapolis race — confirmed that Honda is closely monitoring the high-level working group discussions between the FIA, the ACO, and IMSA despite having paused its Acura program in IMSA competition citing the cost of Evo upgrades to their LMDh cars.

While Porsche Motorsport head Thomas Laudenbach recently stated that he wishes for a detailed technical framework by Christmas 2026, Fu explained that Acura faces a similar timeline as it evaluates its sports car future, given the lead times required for prototype design and internal budget approvals.

"It's definitely something we're paying attention to. We still attend the high-level working group, so we still see all the rule sets that FIA and ACO are working their way through. In terms of timing, it takes approximately two-something years to develop something to get ready for racing," Fu told Motorsport.com regarding the 2030 regulatory roadmap.

Read Also:

The scope of the forthcoming regulations will dictate just how early manufacturers must commit resources. Whether the 2030 formula represents a clean-sheet design or an evolution of the existing LMDh and LMH platforms remains one of the main uncertainties facing interested brands.

"It depends on the scope of the rules — what's the chassis rules, what's the aero rules, what's the power unit rules," Fu said. "Is it a clean sheet of design? We don't know right now. Talking around, there's still a certain amount of uncertainty about what the options are, and then we have to take time to evaluate what's our approach to the whole thing going to be."

Fu emphasized that clarity within the next year will be essential for manufacturers to lay the groundwork for potential programs.

"You would need to know next year-ish what it looks like," Fu added. "Because in early 2028, you need to at least start putting the team together, which means there's got to be budget allocation, business cases. You have to start justifying a lot of what we're doing here."

Kelvin Fu, David Salters

Photo by: HRC

Three Criteria for Acura’s Racing Commitment

Evaluating future technical platforms comes down to three fundamental criteria for HRC US and American Honda: competitiveness, technological relevance, and alignment with production vehicle strategy.

"Any time we look at any series, it doesn't really matter which: number one, can we compete? Two, is it developing something different or new or interesting from a technology point? Three, is it relevant to what Honda or Acura are doing? That's really the three things," Fu explained.

Hybrid technology remains a vital pillar for production road cars, making high-level hybrid competition a key element of Acura's GTP program in IMSA as well as Honda's involvement in IndyCar.

Additionally, maintaining design freedom to reflect brand styling language and ensuring cost control remain essential factors. It was one of the targets for the current Hypercar/GTP regulations, but WEC stated "enhanced visual identity" in its release as one of the cornerstones of the 2030 rules.

Economic sustainability for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) remains paramount across all racing disciplines, hence the evo upgrades are set to be banned under the new regulations, aiming to guarantee a five-year period of racing for one investment.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Porsche wants 2030 unified rules framework by Christmas before Le Mans decision

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Heiko Stritzke





Cetilar unveils blue Ferrari 499P ahead of Hypercar debut



Asian Le Mans



Asian Le Mans



Cetilar unveils blue Ferrari 499P ahead of Hypercar debut





Porsche wants 2030 unified rules framework by Christmas before Le Mans decision



IMSA



IMSA



Porsche wants 2030 unified rules framework by Christmas before Le Mans decision





Manthey acknowledges IMSA to be "tougher than expected" despite two wins



IMSA



IMSA



Manthey acknowledges IMSA to be "tougher than expected" despite two wins

More from

Acura Motorsports





Title battles and bittersweet farewells headline packed 54-car Petit Le Mans grid



IMSA



IMSA



Petit Le Mans



Title battles and bittersweet farewells headline packed 54-car Petit Le Mans grid





Acura unveils special ‘Thank you’ livery for final two IMSA GTP appearances



IMSA



IMSA



Indianapolis



Acura unveils special ‘Thank you’ livery for final two IMSA GTP appearances





Beyond the silverware: Nick Yelloly reflects on true impact David Salters leaves at HRC USA



IMSA



IMSA



Indianapolis



Beyond the silverware: Nick Yelloly reflects on true impact David Salters leaves at HRC USA

Latest news





Honda Racing US echoes Porsche urgency over unified 2030 rules framework



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 6 min



Honda Racing US echoes Porsche urgency over unified 2030 rules framework





Toto Wolff: Two sponsors left Mercedes after promoting Kimi Antonelli into F1



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



21 min



Toto Wolff: Two sponsors left Mercedes after promoting Kimi Antonelli into F1





Winners and losers from the penultimate round of 2026 NASCAR Cup season at Martinsville



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



30 min



Winners and losers from the penultimate round of 2026 NASCAR Cup season at Martinsville





Cadillac to investigate high-speed Mexico GP failure that led to angry Valtteri Bottas reaction



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



35 min



Cadillac to investigate high-speed Mexico GP failure that led to angry Valtteri Bottas reaction

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe