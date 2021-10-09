Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC
BTCC / Donington Qualifying report

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of 2021 by 0.033s

By:

Three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden grabbed pole position for the penultimate round of the 2021 series at Donington Park.

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of 2021 by 0.033s

Shedden had yet to take a pole during his comeback season on his reunification with the Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R team, although he was fastest for round two at Snetterton before being excluded for a rear-wing infringement.

This time, with 21kg of success ballast aboard the Honda, the Scot made it count, getting through the first 25-minute session comfortably in the top 10 and then snatching the pole by 0.033 seconds in the 10-minute shootout.

After a tough season, the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra duo of Dan Lloyd and Jason Plato caused something of a surprise by claiming second and third respectively, but neither quite had enough in the tank to dislodge Shedden.

“The car’s felt good today, but you’ve got to believe, and I really believed today it was in me,” said Shedden. “I had a cracking lap in both sessions.

“The car has been in the sweet spot all day, so let’s hope that transfers to tomorrow. You wouldn’t believe how happy inside that makes me feel.”

After Plato had topped free practice, the Vauxhall pair only just squeezed into the top-10 shootout thanks to last-gasp improvements in Q1.

But Lloyd and Plato starred in the shootout, Lloyd explaining that set-up experiments that didn’t work on his car for free practice were ditched in time for qualifying.

Rory Butcher, with 27kg of success ballast on his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla, continued his fine run of form from last time out at Silverstone to grab fourth place on the grid.

Butcher made it through to the shootout despite having his fastest two Q1 efforts deleted due to track limit offences.

Senna Proctor topped Q1 in his BTC Racing Honda, which is on 21kg of success weight. That Q1 time would have put him third on the grid, but he couldn’t match that in the shootout and will start fifth.

Likewise, Colin Turkington, his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport on 48kg ballast, was an impressive second in Q1 but also went slower later on, so the four-time champion will line up sixth.

Continuing that theme, Dan Rowbottom was third quickest in Q1 in the second of the Team Dynamics Hondas (9kg ballast), but he also went slower and slipped to seventh.

Chris Smiley was eighth quickest in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, ahead of the Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 of championship leader Ash Sutton.

Sutton, with the maximum 75kg of ballast, was fourth in Q1 but he was another who could not get close to that time later on, and had a wild grassy moment at Coppice on his final effort on his way to ninth.

Josh Cook, his BTC Honda on 39kg success weight, rounded out the top 10.

Behind Adam Morgan’s Ciceley Motorsport BMW, title contenders Tom Ingram (Excelr8 Hyundai) and Jake Hill (Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus) took 12th and 13th, with 66kg and 57kg respectively of success ballast hampering their front-wheel-drive machinery in their bids to escape Q1.

Results to follow

shares
comments
Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC

Previous article

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement in Turkey

1 h
2
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen in qualifying

2 h
3
Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

4
Supercars

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination

5
IMSA Others

GT3 Cup: Mosport race two report

Latest news
Donington Park BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of 2021 by 0.033s
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of 2021 by 0.033s

32m
Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC
BTCC

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC

Oct 2, 2021
Silverstone BTCC: Hill passes Lloyd to win finale
Video Inside
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Hill passes Lloyd to win finale

Sep 26, 2021
Silverstone BTCC: Butcher doubles up with race two win
Video Inside
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher doubles up with race two win

Sep 26, 2021
Silverstone BTCC: Butcher wins Race 1 after pass on Ingram
Video Inside
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher wins Race 1 after pass on Ingram

Sep 26, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Silverstone Race 3 in 80 seconds 01:24
BTCC
Sep 28, 2021

BTCC: Silverstone Race 3 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Silverstone Race 2 in 100 seconds 01:43
BTCC
Sep 28, 2021

BTCC: Silverstone Race 2 in 100 seconds

BTCC: Silverstone Race 1 in 60 seconds 01:09
BTCC
Sep 28, 2021

BTCC: Silverstone Race 1 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Silverstone Opener 01:11
BTCC
Sep 28, 2021

BTCC: Silverstone Opener

BTCC: Hill passes Lloyd to win finale 00:42
BTCC
Sep 27, 2021

BTCC: Hill passes Lloyd to win finale

More from
Marcus Simmons
Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC
BTCC

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Hill passes Lloyd to win finale Silverstone
Video Inside
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Hill passes Lloyd to win finale

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Gordon Shedden More from
Gordon Shedden
Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’ Snetterton
BTCC

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’

Shedden tops BTCC Silverstone test on Dynamics return
BTCC

Shedden tops BTCC Silverstone test on Dynamics return

Shedden makes BTCC return in Team Dynamics Honda
BTCC

Shedden makes BTCC return in Team Dynamics Honda

Trending Today

Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement in Turkey

Turkish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen in qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen in qualifying

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
Formula 1 Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination
Supercars Supercars

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination

GT3 Cup: Mosport race two report
IMSA Others IMSA Others

GT3 Cup: Mosport race two report

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

Latest news

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of 2021 by 0.033s
BTCC BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of 2021 by 0.033s

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC
BTCC BTCC

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Hill passes Lloyd to win finale
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Hill passes Lloyd to win finale

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher doubles up with race two win
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher doubles up with race two win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.