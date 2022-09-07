2022 DTM Spa: Start time, how to watch and more

This is only the third time the DTM is holding an event at the Ardennes venue in its modern era, having previously visited the 7km track in 2005 and again in the coronavirus-disrupted 2020 season.

The championship picture took a major turn at the Nurburgring last time out, with two retirements for Lamborghini star Mirko Bortolotti handing the title lead to BMW's Sheldon van der Linde. In Race 1, the Italian was fighting for victory with Red Bull ace Felipe Fraga when he pitched both cars into a spin at the final corner, gifting the victory to van der Linde. A separate collision with the Abt Audi of Kelvin van der Linde left him with a puncture in Race 2, dealing another big blow to his title hopes.

While Bortolotti was involved in two incidents and failed to rack up a single point all weekend, Sheldon van der Linde claimed victory in Race 1 and then registered a ninth-place finish in the second race to pull a sizeable 21-point lead in the championship.

Mercedes driver Lucas Auer was mostly under the radar at the Nurburgring, but a fifth and a podium finish elevated him to third in the championship, just four points behind Bortolotti.

Audi star Rene Rast endured a miserable weekend at the Eifel as he became an unlucky victim in multiple collisions, prompting him to slam the driving standards in the DTM. With just three rounds to go including this weekend's Spa event, Rast faces a 29-point deficit to van der Linde in his pursuit of a fourth title.

René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM leads Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Spa DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:15 11:15 12:15 06:15 03:15 20:15 19:15 15:45 FP2 13:15 14:15 15:15 09:15 06:15 23:15 22:15 18:45 Qualifying 1 08:05 09:05 10:05 04:05 01:05 18:05 17:05 13:35 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 2 08:05 09:05 10:05 04:05 01:05 18:05 17:05 13:35 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 00:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

2022 Spa DTM session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday September 9 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:15 - 12:00 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:15 - 16:00 BST

Saturday September 10 2022

Qualifying 1: 09:05 - 09:25 BST

Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday September 11 2022

Qualifying 2: 09:05 - 09:25

Race 2: 12:30 BST

2022 Spa DTM session timings in Europe

Friday September 9 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:15 - 13:00 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:15- 16:00 CEST

Saturday September 10 2022

Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST

Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday September 11 2022

Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:25 CEST

Race: 13:30 CEST

2022 Spa DTM session timings in the US

Friday September 9 2022

Free Practice 1: 06:15 - 07:00 ET / 03:15 - 04:00 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:15 - 10:00 ET / 06:15 - 07:00 PT

Saturday September 10 2022

Qualifying 1: 04:05 - 04:25 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT

Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday September 11 2022

Qualifying 2: 04:05 - 04:25 ET / 01:05 - 01:25 PT

Race 2: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

2022 Spa DTM session timings in Australia

Friday September 9 2022

Free Practice 1: 20:15 - 21:00 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:15 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday September 10 2022

Qualifying 1 - 18:05 - 18:25 AEST

Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday September 11 2022

Qualifying 2: 18:05 - 18:25 AEST

Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2022 DTM Spa session timings in Africa

Friday September 9 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:15 - 13:00 SAT / 13:15 - 14:00 EAT

Free Practice 2: 15:15 - 16:00 SAT / 16:15 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday September 10 2022

Qualifying 1: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT

Race 1: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday September 11 2022

Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:25 SAT / 11:05 - 11:25 EAT

Race: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2022 DTM Spa session timings in Japan

Friday September 9 2022

Free Practice 1: 19:15 - 20:05 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:15 - 23:00 JST

Saturday September 10 2022

Qualifying 1: 17:05 - 17:25 JST

Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday September 11 2022

Qualifying 2: 17:05 - 17:25 JST

Race: 20:30 JST

2022 Spa DTM session timings in India

Friday September 9 2022

Free Practice 1: 15:45 - 16:30 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:45 - 19:30 IST

Saturday September 10 2022

Qualifying 1: 13:35 - 13:55 IST

Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday September 11 2022

Qualifying 2: 13:35 - 13:55 IST

Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Spa DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ProSieben

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - ProSieben

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 4

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

Indonesia - Mola TV

India: Eurosport

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Spark / Three

Can I stream the Spa DTM round?

Yes, Motorsport.tv will stream the Spa DTM round live in the following countries:

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Hungary

Spain

Italy

South Korea

Switzerland

Here's how you can watch the Spa DTM round on Motorsport.tv:

The DTM also provides a free livestream on its website in select countries. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Spa DTM races?

Both Spa races will run to a duration of 50 minutes plus one lap, with the length reduced by five minutes compared to a standard DTM race.

Will there be fans at Spa?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Spa. To purchase tickets, click here.

What support classes will be in action at Spa?

Fans will once again be treated to the sight of historic touring car action with the DTM Classic DRM Cup, as well as the DTM Trophy for GT4 machinery. Lotus Cup Europe, Maxx Formula and the BMW M2 Cup are also on the support bill.