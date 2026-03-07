F1 Australian GP live commentary and updates - qualifying
Follow along for the action in qualifying for Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix
That's all from us, and thank you very much for joining.
We'll see you tomorrow for the grand prix - catch you bright and early on Sunday morning!
It's all shaping up to be an interesting race tomorrow - if there's more moments of powertrain newness and gremlins, it might be an old-school encounter of attrition.
Russell and Antonelli have the floor, but let's not forget how quick the Ferrari-powered cars are off the line. The starts will be a new variable too - so it should be a fascinating Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Hadjar happy with "smooth qualifying" after difficult weekend
"It was a very smooth qualifying, the run-up was a bit difficult and we were not really in the position to fight for the top three," Hadjar said. "I felt like the Ferraris and the McLarens were a bit clear. But we built up to it and it was a good last lap."
"I want to keep my position - a second podium would be cool".
Antonelli: Mechanics were the heroes
"The mechanics today were the heroes," Antonelli said after qualifying second. "We didn't even have time to set up the car. It was not easy and I had to dig deep. I need to have a clean weekend next time as I definitely compromised qualifying today."
Russell on pole, Mercedes flexes an advantage
So, Russell does a 1m18.518s, which is 0.3s clear of Antonelli and 0.785s clear of Hadjar - the best non-Mercedes car. That's a hefty advantage, one obscured by sandbags until the final moments of Q3.
Ferrari's pace seemed to disappear a bit through qualifying, while Hadjar has enjoyed a good run to third. It all feels a bit 2014, doesn't it - two Mercs at the front, and the 'second' Red Bull in the top three.
Top 10
1. Russell
2. Antonelli
3. Hadjar
4. Leclerc
5. Piastri
6. Norris
7. Hamilton
8. Lawson
9. Lindblad
10. Bortoleto
Piastri moves up to third, 0.8s off Russell's effort. Leclerc then goes up into third, but he's then replaced by Hadjar.
Lawson outqualifies Lindblad, as the rookie's lap wasn't all that good.
It's a 1m18.811s for Antonelli there, a good lap. But Russell's about to do something here...
...and it's a 1m18.518s, that's surely pole?
The second runs are about to start, with the Racing Bulls now joining the fray. Neither Lindblad or Lawson have laps on the board.
Antonelli kicks us off with a second effort.
Antonelli locks up at Turn 3 and skitters across the gravel - he's been in the wars today.
Russell's going for a run now, but it's not the cleanest. He does a 1m19.084s, while Hadjar goes second with a lap 0.6s behind.
The Ferraris will need a second run, while Norris vaults up into second.
Q3 now resumes, with the two Mercedes drivers leading the pack away from Hadjar and Piastri. Norris is now in the queue after getting his front wing taped up.
Norris isn't ready to join the front of the queue waiting to leave the pitlane in three minutes' time.
We've got just under 10 minutes remaining, with only Piastri's 1m30s on the board.
Norris' front wing doesn't appear to be too damaged, apart from a wee scratch on the paintwork. The only thing McLaren's mechanics have to do is wipe it off.
Penalty presumably coming Mercedes' way for letting the car go out in an unsafe condition.
Antonelli's car was released with the cooling fan still attached, which fell out. Red flag once more to retrieve that - which will be made difficult by the fact that someone's run it over.
Norris went into it, and it shattered into a zillion pieces - so, the brooms will get a work out again.
Time for Q3!
The battle for pole is on. Well, it might be a battle, but George Russell looks to have the run of things so far. Can Ferrari spring a late surprise?
Slight delay to the start of Q3 as Bortoleto's Audi was cleared out of the pitlane.
Our remaining nine cars have left the garage, as they're keen to get going for Q3. Norris is first in the queue, ahead of the two Racing Bulls machines.
Lindblad has a lurid lock-up in the pit entry as Bortoleto has come to a halt, and the Briton needed to take evasive action.
He's been rolled away, so he's not going to be able to take part in Q3. Top nine shootout, then.
Drivers in Q3
Russell, Leclerc, Antonelli, Piastri, Hadjar, Norris, Hamilton, Lindblad, Lawson, Bortoleto.
Lindblad hits the top 10 in his first F1 qualifying session, while Bortoleto takes Audi into its first Q3 at the first attempt. Impressive stuff.
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Eliminated in Q2
11. Hulkenberg
12. Bearman
13. Ocon
14. Gasly
15. Albon
16. Colapinto
Leclerc books himself into Q3 with a 1m19.357s, and moves up to second.
Bearman improves but only gets up to 11th - which becomes 12th when Bortoleto moves back into the top 10.
Colapinto can't improve enough to get out of 16th, while Gasly also stays 14th.
Hulkenberg gets up to ninth on that lap, so he's escaped the drop zone for now.
Hamilton moves up to sixth and thus pushes Bortoleto into the bottom six. Antonelli goes second fastest, half a second off Russell, while Norris doesn't improve.