08:23:08 pm Copy link Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on WhatsApp Share on Linkedin Share on Pinterest Share on Viber We'll bring our Live text to a close there, but do keep an eye out on the website for all the latest news and reaction from the year's first qualifying session as it comes in from Bahrain. Thank you very much as always for joining us, and be sure to come back tomorrow as we bring you updates from what promises to be an intriguing 2024 season-opener from roughly 14:00 GMT. See you then!