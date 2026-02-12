F1 Bahrain pre-season testing live commentary and updates - day 2
Follow along for updates on the second day of F1's 2026 pre-season test in Bahrain
Total lap count for the day so far:
1. Gasly – Alpine – 20 laps
2. Bearman – Haas – 16 laps
3. Leclerc – Ferrari – 16 laps
4. Norris – McLaren – 12 laps
5. Albon – Williams – 11 laps
6. Hulkenberg – Audi – 9 laps
7. Lawson – Racing Bulls – 6 laps
8. Alonso – Aston Martin – 5 laps
9. Perez – Cadillac – 4 laps
10. Antonelli – Mercedes – 3 laps
11. Hadjar - Red Bull - 0 laps
Norris goes faster again, this time with a 1m35.795s, to keep the leaderboard ticking over. Still no lap time from Hulkenberg or Antonelli despite both venturing out for out-laps and in-laps earlier.
Sainz has been speaking to the media in Bahrain this morning and is the latest figure to heap praise on what he is seeing down at Red Bull with its all-new in-house engine.
“It's still extremely early days, but if I would have to judge by the GPS data of yesterday, right now it is true that whatever Red Bull Ford powertrains were doing yesterday was a clear step ahead of anyone else,” Sainz said.
“A clear step, not only a small step, but a clear step and it was mighty impressive. If they manage to turn up to race one with a completely new set of regulations, with a completely new engine, new people and turn up to be the fastest and most reliable engine, you will have to take your hat off to them and say what they've come up with, because at least what they were showing yesterday was very impressive.”
Norris has pushed the best lap time of the day to 1m36.187s but that is still some way off his 1m34.669s that headlined yesterday's testing.
There's been no update from Cadillac since Perez's stoppage, the team has just got the car back into the garage and is investigating the problem.
In case you missed the action yesterday, how about a video round-up? Our scribe Jake Boxall-Legge has donned his audio-visual tools to provide this update on Day 1's action:
Anyway, back to the purpose of testing and Gasly, now on softs, is chipping away at his best time to put in a 1m37.625s. Bearman and Leclerc have joined him in the double figures for laps completed so far this morning.
Not to say that we're impatient, but the one thing we really want to see is how these cars are able to follow each other and, ultimately, race. The racing part we accept we must wait until the Australian GP (6-8 March, but it in your calendars now!) but there's been few and far moments of cars being even close to each other at a similar pace.
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Bearman takes to the top of the times with a 1m38.792s, but his glory is short-lived as Gasly replies with a 1m38.027s. All pretty perfunctory given no performance running at this point, but old habits die hard.
So, that is two of the 11 teams currently unable to run. But it is testing and for most teams this is just the fifth day of proper running with these all-new cars and engines. You could say this is the halfway point of pre-season testing, given there's just under five days left of running permitted before heading to Melbourne. It doesn't matter if your glass is half-full or half-empty, we're at the halfway mark whichever way you slice it. (Unless you are Williams or Aston Martin).
Confirmed: Red Bull will miss the first half of the morning session. The team has stated it found a "routine issue" during the car build yesterday and expect to be delayed for the first two hours of the day.
Alonso has ventured out on to the track for the first time this morning in the Aston Martin, which means we are just missing Red Bull and it sounds like it is more than just a late finish to breakfast down at the Milton Keynes-based team. We're just chasing up some information, so we will keep you posted.
Most drivers so far have done a handful of taster laps, but Alpine's Gasly is already into the main course of his day. The French driver is up to 11 laps with the leading time on 1m39.625s set on the hard (C1) tyres. He is running at a consistent pace around the 1m40s mark, before he ruins our fun by pitting.
Lawson has appeared in the Racing Bulls for the first time today and is sporting one heck of a aero rake. We are talking a total garden fence panel that hangs across the centre of the car just behind the airbox. Well, big airbox, big aero rake.
Perez in the Caddy retrieved and off we go again.
As the rest of the drivers head back to the pits, Perez awaits recovery. The Mexican appeared to be on his out-lap and has come to a halt on the back straight.
Hold up, we have our first red flag of the day. Perez has come to a halt in his yet-to-be-named Cadillac. The timing screen had him down as stopped for a long time before the red flag was officially shown, so we had a feeling this was coming.
Perez in the Cadillac and Antonelli in the Mercedes make it eight teams to venture out so far, so we're just missing Red Bull, Aston Martin and Racing Bulls. Meanwhile Gasly has provided some quicker times to go top with a 1m39.625s.
That quartet have been joined on the track by Gasly and Albon, while Leclerc has given us our first lap time of the day: a 1m57.509s. Which, safe to say, won't be the fastest lap time at the end of the day.
The day starts with what appears to be a planned Virtual Safety Car test, as Norris, Hulkenberg, Leclerc and Bearman head out under VSC conditions. It lasts for a lap before the green flag is waved again and the proper testing can start.
And just to confirm as the green flag is waved, it is the same plan as yesterday. Four hours of running this morning before a lunch break and then another four hours of action, with the final hour broadcast live on TV for all to see.
It is potentially a big day for Hadjar given he hit the headlines for the wrong reasons with a crash in the wet during the Barcelona shakedown. It was far from the end of the world and the team's explanation of the barrier trouble took the blame entirely away from the French driver. But crashing in testing can be oh-so costly - just ask Gasly for his experience at Red Bull.
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images