Sainz has been speaking to the media in Bahrain this morning and is the latest figure to heap praise on what he is seeing down at Red Bull with its all-new in-house engine.

“It's still extremely early days, but if I would have to judge by the GPS data of yesterday, right now it is true that whatever Red Bull Ford powertrains were doing yesterday was a clear step ahead of anyone else,” Sainz said.

“A clear step, not only a small step, but a clear step and it was mighty impressive. If they manage to turn up to race one with a completely new set of regulations, with a completely new engine, new people and turn up to be the fastest and most reliable engine, you will have to take your hat off to them and say what they've come up with, because at least what they were showing yesterday was very impressive.”