F1 Chinese GP live commentary and updates - Qualifying
Follow updates for qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix after George Russell won the sprint race
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It might be time to have a conversation about Ocon. His Haas boss Ayao Komatsu caused a stir in the off-season by saying the team expected more from the grand prix winner last year, in what was a frustrating debut campaign for Ocon at the American outfit.
What makes it worse is that towards the end, his younger team-mate Oliver Bearman started to get the better of him and that has continued into 2026. How does Ocon overturn this?
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
So, those out in Q2 are:
11. Nico Hulkenberg
12. Franco Colapinto
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Liam Lawson
15. Arvid Lindblad
16. Gabriel Bortoleto
Green flag running returned in Q2 with 30 seconds remaining and it was all on Franco Colapinto to knock out Hadjar, but the Alpine driver could only muster 12th.
Hadjar got away with that one. It looks as though Bortoleto simply got too much kerb and spun sideways into the tyre barrier. Car doesn't look too damaged though.
Lucky, lucky Isack. Just after he set his lap, Gabriel Bortoleto went off at the final corner, thus causing a double waved yellow flag in the last sector.
Drivers, including Arvid Lindblad, had to back off.
That should be enough for Piastri who has moved up to sixth on his recent lap, but Hadjar is looking ropey as he remains 10th.
Everybody has a set lap now, and it's nerve-wracking times for Isack Hadjar and Oscar Piastri who are both on the edge.
Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon, Franco Colapinto, Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad and Gabriel Bortoleto.
While there were split strategies at the start of Q1, that isn't the case in Q2 with all drivers on the softs.
Back for Q2!
James Vowles: "It was a good lap Carlos. That was all the car has in it."
Poor, poor Williams. This is not how it was expected to go. For years it'd talked about mastering the 2026 regulation change and 12 months ago, things were looking positive having enjoyed a strong start to 2025.
But here we are. No points at the Melbourne opener and it'll take something special to score at least something in Shanghai.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing, Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images
"Terrible", reacts a loud, angry Alex Albon.
Yep, pretty much as expected with Williams, Cadillac and Aston all out in Q1:
17. Carlos Sainz
18. Alex Albon
19. Fernando Alonso
20. Valtteri Bottas
21. Lance Stroll
22. Sergio Perez
There we are, that should be enough as a purple final sector pushes Verstappen up to fourth. Hadjar is also out of trouble in eighth.
But going back to the split tyre choices at the start of Q1. Verstappen has now switched to softs with him facing the prospect of an early exit.
The four-time world champion is 15th, one spot behind team-mate Isack Hadjar.
Update: It wasn't and Lindblad is currently on his outlap with two minutes remaining.
The Briton is 16th, one spot above the drop zone which is currently occupied by each driver from Williams, Cadillac and Aston Martin.
"Box, box, we have an issue" is exactly the message Arvid Lindblad wasn't hoping to receive from his Racing Bulls team. But unfortunately for the rookie, he has.
That looks as though it could be the end of his session.
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Both Astons and Cadillacs are expected to be eliminated in Q1, but who joins them remains to be seen with six dropping out.
In sprint quali it was both Williams drivers in a frustrating start to the campaign for the British outfit.
The soft runners have eventually taken over though with both McLaren and Audis in the top four - Mercedes yet to set a time.
One driver on the mediums is Max Verstappen, who has set the early pace with a 1m34.490s. That's even 0.017s quicker than soft-runner Leclerc.
There's a mix of tyres being used so far as most are on the softs, but some have opted for medium rubber in the early stages of Q1.
It's a busy start to Q1 with drivers rushing out on track. Only the Mercedes pair, Audi duo and Perez are yet to hit the circuit.
Q1 is go!