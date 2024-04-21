Live text
Formula 1 Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP Live Commentary and Updates – Race
Minute-by-minute updates for the 2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix.
Live Standings
Stopped
Summary
Summary
- Verstappen takes dominant win in the Chinese GP
- Norris grabs second place for McLaren
- Ricciardo, Tsunoda and Bottas retire from the race
Leaderboard
- Verstappen, Red Bull
- Norris, McLaren
- Perez, Red Bull
- Leclerc, Ferrari
- Sainz, Ferrari
- Russell, Mercedes
- Alonso, Aston Martin
- Piastri, McLaren
- Hamilton, Mercedes
- Hulkenberg, Haas
Live Text
Checkered flag
With that, it is time for us to sign off. Thank you for joining us for the Chinese GP, we'll be back for the Miami GP on 3-5 May. Until then have a lovely rest of your Sunday and go well!
Breaking news
Here's the full race report on the Chinese GP.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Verstappen's winners' trophy is another one which lights up and it resembles the old winners' wreaths drivers used to get. The drivers get busy with the fizzy and that's it for the Chinese GP!
Now for the Dutch and Austrian national anthem duo, not heard that one in a while...
The cooldown room is always a fascinating watch. The top three all react in shock to the Stroll on Ricciardo crash and had no clue it happened at the first safety car restart. Then Norris, on seeing Tsunoda's crash with Magnussen, says it reminded him of being sent into orbit by Kvyat on his first Chinese GP five years ago. Ah, memories.
Quote
Verstappen on his latest win: "It felt amazing, all weekend we were incredibly quick. It was enjoyable to drive the car, on all three compounds. The car was on rails."
Quote
Norris predicted he'd finish far behind both Ferraris: "I made a bet on how far we'd finish behind the Ferraris today and I thought 35s but I was very wrong! Happy to be wrong with myself and the bet."
Quote
Norris on second place: "Surprised, very happy for the whole team, they deserve it, great pitstops. Today worked out and I don't know why as I didn't expect the race to work out like it did."
Quote
Perez on third place: "[Strategy] yes, it really cost us, as with the safety car we lost two places and we did most of the race on the hards. But at least we got to the podium, but it would've been nice to be 1-2."
Zhou has been given a special spot on the main straight behind the top three - minus Norris - as he hops out to wave to his home fans. The Sauber driver covers his face as he is getting emotional to the reception. Sweet.
Norris has missed the memo for the top three to park on the start/finish straight, as he stops at pit entry, reverses, but then commits to stopping in the pitlane parc ferme.
And the final points position goes to Hulkenberg which is a big win in the battle of the midfield.
Quote
Norris on team radio: "Whoop whoop whoop! I told you we would get passed by the Ferraris... great race, I don't know, how but fantastic, well deserved."
Piastri battled the damage to his car to hold off Hamilton, who will no doubt be glad to pick up points after a nightmare opening to his race from 18th on the grid.
Verstappen says the car was "on fire" which is in the positive sense, unlike when his car was literally on fire at the Australian GP.
Alonso couldn't bridge the gap to Russell as that duo finish sixth and seventh.
Norris takes a really impressive second place, as Perez completes the podium. Leclerc is fourth from Sainz in fifth.
Checkered flag
Verstappen wins the Chinese Grand Prix! It is a sprint and grand prix double!
The Dutch driver starts the final lap of a flawless performance.
Verstappen reports he ran over the debris dropped by Zhou's clip with Magnussen and asks Red Bull to check his tyre sensors. All is OK. That's probably the only thing that has gone wrong for Verstappen today.
Zhou was late pulling out on the straight to pass Magnussen and that has left a trail of front wing endplate on the racing surface.
More cheers from the crowd as Zhou gets past Magnussen. It's great to see such a big crowd in Shanghai and they are getting plenty to shout about.
Just three laps to go and this one is drifting to its conclusion. Verstappen is comfortable out front and Norris is safe to second ahead of Perez.
Not a standout day for Gasly but the Alpine is up to 13th after a move on Magnussen at Turn 6.