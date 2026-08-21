2026 Formula 1 Dutch GP
F1 Dutch GP live commentary and updates - FP1
Follow along for updates from F1 practice at Zandvoort
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
Sainz has another gravel excursion at Turn 11, his floor might need a once-over...
Verstappen has a purple sector 1, and goes up to fourth - 0.2s off Hamilton's benchmark. A downshift mid-Turn 11 comes with a slight twitch at the rear, which he naturally dislikes.
It's a 1m14.742s for Hamilton who now goes top again, as Norris gets up to fourth and within 0.3s of the Briton.
Russell moves back up to second to split the Ferraris.
Russell is now top again with a 1m14.951s, 0.173s ahead of Hamilton...or at least he was, as Leclerc now posts a 1m14.925s.
It's really close here; Ferrari and Mercedes very close on pace, and Red Bull and McLaren are within a shout of them too.
Piastri gets a faceful of traffic through Turn 12, which costs him a chance of moving ahead of Antonelli and goes fourth. The Aston Martin in front of him rather slowed him down.
Hamilton now goes fastest with a 1m15.124s, as Sainz causes a yellow with an off at the final part of the track.
P2 for Norris, 0.188s on the mediums, as Lawson gets within 0.3s of Antonelli's best - and on the hard tyre.
Russell then goes up to second, within a tenth of Antonelli.
Verstappen sets his first lap of the session, and goes 12th. Lock-up through Turn 12 there, but he gets the car turned in.
It's a 1m15.351s for Antonelli now, who gets a nice little tow from Sainz through Luyendykbocht and onto the start-finish straight,
Leclerc moves up to second, 0.415s down on the Italian driver.
Russell is 0.557s behind Antonelli, with Piastri a further four tenths down. Tsunoda is 0.3s off the McLaren.
Lindblad has a slide into Turn 11, but saves the car from reaching the gravel trap.
Antonelli now sets a 1m16.112s to go top again, after Russell briefly moved ahead of his team-mate. It's a 1m19.066s for Lawson on his opening effort, but the pace will come to him as the tyres warm up.
Another tour by Piastri brings the pace down to a 1m20.480s, so the circuit's getting quicker. Antonelli's on the road on mediums, and goes quicker in sector one...
...and that leads into a 1m18.264.
Tsunoda does a 1m21.448s on his first effort, and we now have Lawson on a lap for Red Bull.
Piastri taking a little bit of margin through Turn 3, avoiding the white line around the corner's circumference. Driving slightly gingerly, he sets a 1m23.311s to move to the top.
More slicks going on the cars; Tsunoda leaves the garage on a set of hard tyres.
Piastri appears to have done just that - he's come in to switch to a medium tyre. We'll probably have a few follow suit after their sighter laps.
Antonelli, Piastri, Hamilton, Ocon, and Russell are next on the circuit, also intermediate tyres. Bit of exploration to do, just to see how dry the track is.
"It's pretty dry already, I think it's slicks," Hulkenberg reports. That's good news for the likes of Lawson on Tsunoda, who have a lot of familiarisation work to do.
FP1 is a-go!
Nico Hulkenberg hits the road first - intermediate tyres for the Audi driver, as it's still damp on-track. It should dry up after a few laps, however.
Five minutes to go!
Just one practice session this weekend - then it's straight into sprint qualifying later on. The fans are already here in their thousands - all in coats, as it might be a touch damp...
Fans gathered for the stage
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Aston Martin pays tribute to Biscuit
"Just before the summer break, we lost our teammate, Mick Fern, affectionately known to so many of us as Biscuit.
"Biscuit spent 35 years in the paddock, and he was respected by all who worked with him. We will dearly miss his warmth and humour.
"We carried a message for him on the car in Budapest and will recognise his passing with a tribute on the car in Zandvoort this weekend (on the front wing end plate). Team members will also be wearing black armbands on race day."
A nice tribute from the team - RIP Biscuit.
How is 2027's grid shaping up?
How the 2027 F1 grid is shaping up after Verstappen's Red Bull new deal
Next year's grid is starting to fall into place - but who's driving where?
Sainz, Albon remain at Williams for 2027
Williams announced that both of its drivers will be retained for next year - good news for the team, after suggestions that Sainz might be looking elsewhere for next year.
The team has endured a difficult year so far. Early focus on reducing the weight of the car has taken away some of the focus on adding downforce, leaving the FW48 lagging behind somewhat in development terms. The Grove squad is hoping that a significant update for Baku will help push it forward.
Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Verstappen's fresh Red Bull deal
Max Verstappen extended his Red Bull deal to the end of 2030, which puts an end to the chatter about his short-term future.
In the article below, Ronald Vording explains the ramifications of the Dutchman's new contract...
What Verstappen’s big deal means for his future, Red Bull and F1
Max Verstappen extending his Red Bull contract was always the most logical outcome of the past few months. Even the McLaren rumours fitted into the bigger picture. The new deal is not only good news for Verstappen financially and for Red Bull, but also for F1 as a whole
Lawson in at Red Bull with Hadjar injured
In case you missed it: Liam Lawson is driving the Red Bull this weekend, as Isack Hadjar is out with a fractured wrist after an injury sustained in training.
Yuki Tsunoda steps into Lawson's car, which is a prime opportunity to demonstrate that he deserves a place on next year's grid.
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
F1 is back!
Hello everyone, and welcome back! I hope you've had a lovely summer, and we're now back for the second half of the 2026 F1 season.
It's the last dance for the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend - and, to celebrate, it's a sprint weekend too.
Lots to talk about - so, let's get into it...
A general view of the circuit
Photo by: Pauline Ballet / LAT Images via Getty Images