F1 Dutch GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP2
Friday's final action from the 15th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
F1 awakens from its summer slumber with a quickfire double-header to end the European season.
Lando Norris topped FP1 from Max Verstappen, with FP2 getting under way at 3pm BST.
By: James Newbold, Ewan Gale
- Russell fastest in Dutch GP second practice from Piastri, after the Mercedes driver survived a trip through the gravel
- Sainz out of session before halfway point due to gearbox issue, while Hulkenberg triggers early red flags with crash at Tarzan
- Norris headed FP1, which began in wet and wild conditions before drivers bolted on slicks in the closing stages
Should anyone other than Verstappen cross the line first on Sunday, we would have a first new winner of the event since Rene Arnoux in 1983. The two editions of the Dutch GP held subsequently, prior to its lengthy absence from the calendar, were both won by drivers who had tasted success at the dunes before. Alain Prost, winner in 1984, had also conquered the Dutch GP in 1981, while Niki Lauda's 1985 victory was his third after previous triumphs in 1974 and 1977.
Verstappen's deficit to Russell was 0.284s, which is not an insurmountable level. But with team-mate Sergio Perez languishing in 12th, it suggests Red Bull may have a tougher ask to continue its winning run in the Dutch GP dating back to its return to the calendar in 2021.
With Lando Norris going fourth-fastest, Max Verstappen has to settle for fifth overnight on Friday. Will the home hero be able to find another gear tomorrow when it truly matters in qualifying?
Russell is 0.061s quicker than Piastri in a session briefly interrupted by Nico Hulkenberg's spin into the barriers at Turn 1, while Hamilton completes a tightly-bunched top three just 0.111s behind his team-mate.
Out comes the chequered flag to bring this FP2 session to a close, with George Russell recovering from a trip into the gravel to set the fastest time on a 1m10.702s.
It counts for nothing of course, but Albon is having fun out there as he uses DRS to pass Magnussen into Turn 1. That will naturally be the major overtaking spot on raceday.
If Red Bull hoped that the summer break would give Perez a chance to find his mojo again, it may be disappointed based on the evidence of his laptimes in FP2. The Mexican is 12th in the order, a fair way back from Verstappen in fifth.
All 18 cars that are currently mobile are circulating as the minutes tick down on FP2, with five minutes remaining. Sainz (gearbox) and Hulkenberg (crash) are the pair sidelined.
Piastri has now switched back to mediums after running on softs since he began his long runs, while Russell continues to pound around on the red sidewall tyres.
A few unsafe releases have been noted by the stewards, including ones involving Ricciardo/Zhou and Stroll/Albon that will be investigated after the session. Things are so far going far smoother for the RB driver at least than was the case last year, when his FP2 crash injured his hand and resulted in Liam Lawson's unexpected Grand Prix debut.
"Has the wind picked up?" Russell queries over the radio. He's told no over the radio.
The ideal laptime when putting all of those best sectors together is a 1m10.534, a little under two tenths faster than Russell's personal best so far. Of note, that ideal time is also quicker than last year's pole effort, which suggests teams still have plenty of margin to find on this fast, undulating layout.
As the drivers rack up the laps to determine car set-ups for Sunday, let's take a look into the sector times from the fastest laps set so far. Intriguingly, no single driver had the advantage all the way around the circuit. Hamilton was quickest through sector one, Russell through sector two and Piastri through the final part of the lap. But it was Russell who had the best average overall to secure top spot and bragging rights overnight as things stand.
As we say that, Albon too emerges on a set of hard tyres. The rest of the pack is pretty evenly split between soft and mediums.
Gasly has reverted to the hard tyres he started the session with, and is alone currently in using that compound for his long run.
Russell and Piastri are now on-track with softs, but aren't anywhere near to setting purple sectors. The same could be said for Hamilton, Norris and Verstappen, all of whom are on mediums.
Russell has asked his team to check his floor after running wide over the kerb at Turn 13. He's yet to re-emerge, as Norris and Verstappen currently have the track to themselves.
Norris and Verstappen have returned to the track on a set of mediums, which suggests gathering data on long runs will be the priority going forward. Piastri meanwhile is having some attention to his right-front suspension - but no cause for concern. It's just to allow his mechanics to wipe off some flow-vis paint.
Alonso, Stroll and Ocon set personal bests last time around, with the first-named moving up to sixth and his Canadian team-mate into 11th. Currently the top 14 are all within one second, which is rather impressive.
It's an all Mercedes-powered front four as things stand then, with Russell ahead of Piastri, Hamilton and Norris after the first runs on the softs. How many more sets will teams be willing to throw at the drivers before focus switches to running with more fuel?
The session is over for Sainz. Bad news from the Ferrari camp.
Leclerc had slipped down to 18th in the timesheets as the last driver to switch onto softs, but now glides up the order into ninth spot, just behind Magnussen.
Russell now becomes the latest driver to hit the front, a 1m10.702s to go 0.061s ahead of Piastri. Hamilton slots into third, ahead of Norris.
Alonso and Magnussen both slot into the gulf between Verstappen and Perez. Sainz has yet to emerge following the stoppage, which we understand is relating to gearbox problems.
Hold your horses, here comes Piastri and that new helmet is clearly working well for him. The Australian goes fastest on a 1m10.763s, putting almost two tenths on Norris and Verstappen behind.