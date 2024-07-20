F1 Hungarian GP Live Commentary and Updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Saturday's action from the 13th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
F1 takes on a double-header dash before the summer break, starting in Hungary before a trip to Spa-Francorchamps, following the thrilling recent trio of races concluded by Lewis Hamilton’s emotional British GP triumph.
Lando Norris led the way on Friday from Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz after Charles Leclerc ended his day early in the wall.
Final practice starts at 11:30pm BST, followed by qualifying at 3pm BST.
By: Stephen Lickorish, Ewan Gale
- Norris led McLaren 1-2 in final practice
- Perez spun and crashed out of Q1, causing a red flag
- Ricciardo topped Q1 on a slightly damp track, with Russell eliminated
- Norris was fastest in Q2, with Hamilton just a hundredth faster than Hulkenberg for the last Q3 spot
- Tsunoda hit the wall in Q3, with the session interrupted again
- McLaren locked out the front row for the Hungarian Grand Prix, with Norris on pole from Piastri
So we have a thrilling first lap in prospect for tomorrow's race and, thereafter, we know strategy can lead to a fantastic finish in this race.
The championship protagonists are back next to each other.
Verstappen: "I tried. We have been behind the whole weekend. I tried to make it as close as possible but just not enough. I would have liked a bit more grip but it's just not there at the moment."
Piastri: "The first 1-2 for McLaren for a very long time. An amazing result for the team. A tricky day on my side yesterday so nice to bounce back."
Norris: "We have come into this weekend happy and confident we can do a good job. To end up on pole is sweet."
McLaren had threatened a lock-out across practice, but to do it in such a frenetic qualifying session is pretty special.
Verstappen has to settle for third but will have a shout of the lead into Turn 1.
Hamilton could manage only two-tenths slower than his best effort, as Ricciardo beats Tsunoda to ninth.
Other than that, there was no change.
Time is up but the only driver on a PB is Ricciardo. Norris looks like he is on pole as he pits.
A plan perfectly executed by McLaren.
Norris gets to the line with 28 seconds left. Hamilton will make it, so will Piastri.
Ricciardo and Stroll also start a lap, as does Leclerc, but Sainz doesn't.
There is so much dirt still on the racing line into the 6/7 chicane from where Tsunoda came to rest after his crash.
Norris crawls out, as does Hamilton, as does Piastri. By the time the Australian hits Turn 1, there's 1:30 on the clock.
Not ideal for tyre preparation for the four drivers behind.
Can anyone improve, or even get back to the line to start a lap?
We are back green.
We will have a restart in three minutes.
Piastri has been told that the priority is avoiding penalties for impeding rivals.
All while trying to impede rivals... sort of.
So McLaren holds the aces given it is on the front row provisionally and 1-3 in the queue.
Ferrari may struggle to find time for a lap at the back of the seven-car queue.
Rain is expected again in five minutes, with a huge clean-up operation underway at Turn 5. A lot of debris was left on the road and the barrier needs checking for damage.
"Be aware that others may try and race you on this out-lap," McLaren tells Piastri.
Both McLarens are at the end of the pits, sandwiching Hamilton. There is no time given to restart the session, but Verstappen is out of the Red Bull so will not improve.
Crucially, there is 2:13 left on the clock and that's why cars are already at the end of the pits making sure they have time to get around and start a lap.
Wow, that's a big shunt. He ran wide, hit the kerb on the exit of Turn 5 and the car leaped into the barrier.
Great to see him walk away from that one.
Tsunoda's had a big shunt, a wheel has come loose from the RB.
Verstappen's next. Only third!
Norris starts his lap - not that he needs to, but there's a red flag!
Piastri's effort puts him ahead of Verstappen.
Hamilton jumps to fourth as Sainz then demotes the Mercedes.
Our first indication will come from Piastri.
First sector - PURPLE. Do not switch off yet...
If Q1 is anything to go by, we cannot second-guess the track conditions. Just under five minutes to run.
Piastri, Hamilton, Sainz and Verstappen are all back on track already to try and beat the dampening of the race track.
Frantic work in the pits on all cars to get them ready for a second attempt.
Alonso is sixth, Sainz seventh Stroll eighth and Tsunoda leading the RBs.
Will that be it with the rain falling?
What a lap from Norris!
A 1m15.227s sees him trump Verstappen by three-tenths as the rain begins to fall.
Leclerc has found the best lap of his weekend when he needed it, going third and almost matching Piastri.