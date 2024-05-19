Quote 05:43:33 pm Copy link Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on WhatsApp Share on Linkedin Share on Pinterest Share on Viber More from Norris: "I think we are at a point now where he can happily say we are in the position of Ferrari and Red Bull, it is what we have to get used to and the team is doing a really good job. We will continue to do what we've been doing but now we are fighting for first or second. It is still a surprise to say it is frustrating not to win but after last weekend [Miami] and now this is what we should expect"

Norris when asked if he felt he could've won with a few more laps: "Yes, it hurts me to say it but one or two more laps and I think I could've had him. Tough. A shame, I fought very hard right until the very last lap but I lost out too much at the beginning, he was much better in the first stint, but the second stint we were stronger."