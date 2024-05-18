Live text
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP
F1 Imola GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
Saturday's action from the seventh round of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
F1 returns to Imola having cancelled last year's event following extensive flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region.
FP3 starts at 11:30am BST (12:30pm local time) followed by qualifying at 3:00pm BST (4:00pm local time).
By: Haydn Cobb, Ewan Gale
Stopped
- Verstappen got pole position at Imola, beating McLaren's Piastri and Norris while Leclerc and Sainz rounded out the top 10 on Ferrari's turf
- Piastri was quickest in FP3 ahead of McLaren team-mate Norris, with Perez and Alonso crashing out
- Verstappen was fastest in Q1 from Leclerc and Hulkenberg, as Alonso ended up last after going off the track
- Perez shockingly failed to make Q3, despite team-mate Verstappen topping the middle phase of qualifying
Leaderboard
- Verstappen, Red Bull
- Piastri, McLaren
- Norris, McLaren
- Leclerc, Ferrari
- Sainz, Ferrari
- Russell, Mercedes
- Tsunoda, RB
- Hamilton, Mercedes
- Ricciardo, RB
- Hulkenberg, Haas
And with that, our coverage comes to an end. Thank you for joining us, we will be back for the race tomorrow where we will see if Verstappen can be challenged!
Another shoutout to Tsunoda, who was the star of qualifying.
The RB driver may even be slightly frustrated to not have beaten Russell to sixth on the grid, such was his pace.
Mercedes had looked much better through practice yet fell away in qualifying. Will the race pace be better?
Quote
Norris: "P3 is not a bad job at all. Both within a tenth for P1 so tiny margins. We have had a good day and a good weekend. Excitingly close."
Quote
Piastri: "A bit of a scruffy last corner, it is so difficult to do a perfect lap. So close to pole but very happy."
Quote
Verstappen after equalling Senna's record of eight poles in a row: "It is a great start to the year but very special, it is 30 years since he passed away at this track. It is a nice memory to him."
There was little improvement on those final runs: Russell stayed sixth ahead of Tsunoda and Hamilton.
Ricciardo did jump Hulkenberg for ninth on the grid.
That was a hard-earned pole from Verstappen and Red Bull after a difficult run through practice.
Both McLarens were within a tenth of him, however, but Ferrari really underperformed compared to its hopes.
Checkered flag
That should be it, but Piastri is looking dangerous. Purple in the middle of the lap and he goes close!
He splits Verstappen and Norris, but will likely face a trip to the stewards for his block on Magnussen.
Stopwatch
Verstappen is FLYING. Two purple sectors and he goes faster.
Norris also improves but Verstappen's 1m14.746 was good enough to hold on.
Leclerc went purple in the middle sector but can't improve in the final sector and stays third. It's between Verstappen and Norris.
Another mediocre run in the middle sector leaves Sainz way off - he stays fifth.
Sainz is already three-tenths down on Verstappen and Leclerc is down on his first run.
This could be Ferrari's pole aspirations gone!
Hulkenberg is again the first to cross the line but Sainz is the first of the top five to keep an eye on.
As I say that, there's a flurry of activity out of the garages and there is a queue of crawling cars at the end of the pits.
Still no move from any of the 10 cars with four minutes left.
The cars are back into the pits, a quick change of tyres and a wait for the best track conditions and then we will find out who is on pole.
Russell goes ahead of Tsunoda and Hamilton behind the RB but with both on the used softs, that could change. Ricciardo is the only driver not to set a time so far.
Sainz is only fifth for Ferrari as Leclerc goes third - 0.147s down on Verstappen.
Advantage to the championship leader.
Piastri can't follow those two into the 1m14s and goes third, with Tsunoda fourth and Hulkenberg fifth.
Stopwatch
That's a 1m14.869 to start from Verstappen, with Norris less than a tenth down.
The track temperature has cooled, is that playing into Red Bull's hands? Verstappen is into Rivazza...
The Red Bull was just flung into the first chicane and there was not a hint of disobedience from the rear end. Incredible.
Hulkenberg is on used tyres and is the first to start a lap. Verstappen is next to cross the line.
Lights green
Green lights at the end of the pitlane, who will take pole?
Quote
"I don't know why you sent me on used [tyres] to start with."
Russell is unhappy with the 'unnecessary' pressure applied by Mercedes in Q2.
To rub salt into Perez's wounds, both RBs made it through, with Tsunoda up in third.
Quote
Perez team radio: "What a mess."
That's a huge shock from Perez who, despite the crash in FP3, had looked on pace with Verstappen.
Both Alpines, Stroll and Albon join Perez in elimination.
Checkered flag