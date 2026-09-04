So, the stoppage gives us time to read the Court of Appeal documents, all 26 pages of them.

To go into it, the pitlane timing loops used in Monaco determine the time it takes for the cars to reach each loop. From this, the average time is calculated - and due to an issue with the placement of the first loops, many drivers were pinged for going over the 60km/h speed limit - even if they had been on the pit limiter.

Since Gasly did not serve his penalties in-race, Alpine was able to argue the case that there was an error and proved that the Frenchman did not go above the speed limit.

However, those who had served their in-race penalties were naturally aggrieved as they understood that they had not gone over the speed limit either- hence the appeal.